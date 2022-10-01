ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Nostalgic For Sea Galley? One Restaurant Remains – In WA

I grew up in Spokane, one of the many places where Sea Galley was popular in the 1980s. My parents loved eating there, while I enjoyed the dimly lit, ship-like atmosphere; rustic wood, fishing nets, lanterns... And the warm glow of table-top videogames like Pac-Man and Centipede. Imagine: public arcade games that you could sit down and play - I must've been a lazy kid.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Washington gas prices spike 30 cents per gallon

(The Center Square) – For the second week in a row, residents of the Evergreen State have been hit with a significant price spike at the gas pump. On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $5.32 statewide with some areas in the western portion of Washington seeing prices nearing $5.60, according to AAA data. That was up from $5.02 one week ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Local gas prices jump more than 50 cents in a month

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Gas prices are once again on the rise in Washington State and across the country. The average gas price in Washington State is currently listed at $5.31, according to AAA which is well above the national average at $3.80. Within a week, gas prices in Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Step in the right direction’: WSDOT plans to reconnect East Central decades after I-90 split it up

SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of dollars are now going to reconnect communities across the state. Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was just awarded a $5 million RAISE grant. The money is supposed to help improve infrastructure in underserved communities, and East Central is next on the list. Numerous homes were torn down to build I-90 almost 70 years ago. “Where...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gas prices continue to rise across the country

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices are continuing to grow across the country. According to AAA, the national average price of gas per gallon increased by seven cents over the last week. The national average is now $3.79 a gallon. You shouldn’t expect to pay anywhere near that here in the Inland Northwest. In Idaho, you can expect to pay around...
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you live in Washington or you want to travel there soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing ideas for an affordable and fun weekend getaway in Washington. No matter who you are traveling with and how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The Snake

The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho

The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.
IDAHO STATE
kpug1170.com

Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Department of Labor and Industries has announced the minimum wage will increase in 2023 to $15.74 per hour. That’s a $1.25 increase over the current minimum. The department says the cost of housing, food, and medical care in Washington state are driving the raise.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon

Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

US 395 Loon Lake roundabout now fully open

LOON LAKE, Wash. — The roundabout on US 395 in Loon Lake is now fully open! The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Monday that all detours for the project are done. The construction project took about two weeks to complete. The goal is that this roundabout will reduce car crashes in the area. If you have questions on how...
LOON LAKE, WA
KUOW

Puget Sound Energy bills are about to rise

Puget Sound Energy is telling customers they will likely see higher energy bills in the coming months, starting with gas customers. According to PSE: "This is due to a combination of factors, including rising natural gas prices, state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety."
WASHINGTON STATE
gorgenewscenter.com

Merkley, Wyden Announce Oregon Based Development Fund Awarded $1.6 Million

Funding will establish the first and only MBDA Business Center serving the State of Oregon. Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced Business Impact NW was awarded a federal grant totaling $1.6 million over the next four years to establish the Oregon Minority Business Development Agency Business Center (OBC).
OREGON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
SPOKANE, WA

