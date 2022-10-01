ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns star Garrett not playing vs Falcons after car wreck

By TOM WITHERS
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSWxG_0iIOng2i00

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Myles Garrett will not play in Sunday's game against Atlanta, giving the Browns star defensive end more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche earlier in the week.

The All-Pro hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in his left eye when he lost control while speeding near his home. Garrett veered into a ditch, hit a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times on Monday after practice.

The Browns listed him as questionable Friday before downgrading the 26-year-old to out on Saturday before flying to Georgia to take on the Falcons. Garrett, who cleared concussion protocol, did not make the trip.

Speaking more softly than usual on Friday with signs of his accident apparent in an abrasion on his forehead and bright redness in his injured eye, Garrett said he felt fortunate to walk away from the wreck. A female passenger also suffered minor injuries.

"I’m glad that everything worked out in a positive light,” Garrett said. “We’re both healthy, both walking around. Just blessed with another day.”

Garrett has been cited numerous times by police for speeding in the past few years. He said the accident was a “wake-up” call and pledged to be more careful driving.

“I don’t think it takes something as drastic as this to tell me that I need to slow down,” Garrett said. “It’s about listening to my loved ones, hearing them out, and understanding that it is serious every time you get into the car."

Garrett was cited by the Ohio Highway Patrol for losing control of his car. Garrett told an officer he thought he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a post-crash report, the highway patrol said Garrett was driving at an “unsafe speed for the road being traveled.”

The highway patrol ruled out alcohol, drugs or distracted driving as causes for the accident.

One the NFL's elite pass rushers, Garrett is one sack away from passing Clay Matthews for the team's career mark.

The Browns defense, plagued by communication breakdowns in Weeks 1 and 2, has been dealing with numerous injuries lately. Cleveland could also be without their other starting end, Jadeveon Clowney, who is listed as questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury.

Clowney sat out last week's win over Pittsburgh with the injury and hasn’t practiced. If he's also out, the Browns will start rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell.

Top cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) missed practice earlier this week. Starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury against the Steelers. Jacob Phillips will take Walker's spot.

“I don’t believe that there are backups in the NFL,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. “I just believe there are starters-in-waiting. Some of the guys are still developing and learning, but I trust those guys."

Before traveling, the Browns signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad, and elevated defensive tackle Roderick Perry II and defensive end Curtis Weaver from the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

'Doomsday is back': How a stellar defense has carried Cowboys to a 3-1 start and hearkened memories of the glory days

FRISCO, Texas — Micah Parsons sat in his mahogany locker on the defensive side of the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium locker room, the linebacker’s jersey removed but a shoulder-padded undershirt intact. His defense had just held the Washington Commanders to only 10 points in the Cowboys’ third straight win. But this week was just the latest statement by the Cowboys D.
DALLAS, TX
KRMG

Jonathan Taylor ruled out of Thursday's Colts-Broncos game

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled running back Jonathan Taylor out of Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. Taylor injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. He'd hoped to play against the Broncos, but the turnaround for a Thursday night game proved to be too short. The reigning NFL rushing champion, Taylor has tallied 328 yards and a touchdown on four yards per carry through four games. He's also added nine catches for 44 yards. Nyheim Hines is next up on the Colts running back depth chart.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRMG

Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). “I think here, the transition has...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Georgia State
KRMG

Commanders' Robinson practices for 1st time since shooting

ASHBURN, Va. — (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. is back practicing with the Washington Commanders for the first time since being shot in an attempted robbery. The rookie running back returned to the practice field Wednesday, just over five weeks since the shooting. He could play as soon as Sunday against Tennessee, but neither Robinson nor Rivera is prepared to commit to the Alabama product facing the Titans and making his NFL debut.
WASHINGTON, DC
KRMG

DeMarcus Cousins admits mistakes as he pursues NBA comeback: 'Just asking for a chance to show my growth'

DeMarcus Cousins, a four-time NBA All-Star, is arguably the most talented free agent remaining on the market. The 32-year-old is five years removed from his reign as the most dominant center in the league when he was governing the paint for the Sacramento Kings. He has since played for New Orleans, Golden State, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee and Denver. His talent, even to this juncture, has never been in question. But NBA executives continue to have questions about his character and what he brings to a locker room.
NBA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
94K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy