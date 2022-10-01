Read full article on original website
In Burkina Faso, military officers have taken control of the government
In the West African country of Burkina Faso, a group of military officers has taken control of the government from another group of military officers who took control of the government just eight months ago. Rachel Chason is the West Africa bureau chief of The Washington Post. She told our co-host Rachel Martin that this was a coup within a coup.
The presidential election in Brazil heads to a runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro
In Brazil, the presidential race heads to a runoff at the end of this month after the far-right incumbent, President Jair Bolsonaro, did far better than expected. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist former president, came in first but did not win outright. He needed a majority and fell just a bit short. It was a polarized election between two men considered populists, one on the left, one on the right.
The death of a young Iranian woman in police custody continues to reverberate
Today, we have a little more of the story of a woman who died in police custody in Iran, triggering weeks of protest. Mahsa Amini was 22 years old. She was a member of Iran's Kurdish minority, a group that has faced discrimination for a long time. Family and friends knew her by her Kurdish name, Gina. Here's NPR's Peter Kenyon.
For a chance at a better life, Venezuelans head toward the U.S. border
You may recall the other day when Florida's governor made a political point by arranging to deceive Venezuelan migrants and ship them to Martha's Vineyard from Texas. Turns out, there is a larger story of Venezuelan migrants. They're arriving in large numbers at the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to escape their country's troubles. Manuel Rueda caught up with some of the migrants who are just leaving Venezuela.
U.S. Intel Believes Ukrainians Were Behind Mysterious Car Bomb Attack
U.S. officials have admonished Ukrainian officials for the assassination of Daria Dugina, the daughter of a Russian ultranationalist, believing “parts” of the government were behind the August car bombing that killed her, The New York Times reports. The Ukrainian government has since denied involvement in the car bomb killing of Dugina, but American officials allegedly remain frustrated with the government for lacking transparency. The U.S. and Europe had previously placed sanctions on Dugina as she reportedly aligned with her father’s nationalist ideologies. U.S. intel believes the attack was actually aimed at Dugina’s father, Aleksandr Dugin, who was thought to be traveling with his daughter. In light of her death, many officials worry an escalation of Russian attacks could happen in retaliation, leading to concern for the safety of Ukrainian members of government. The Russian government opened an investigation over the car bomb attack, labeling it an act of terrorism. Although the U.S. has criticized the assassination of Dugina, officials said the nation’s relationship with Ukraine remains solid.Read it at The New York Times
Biden juggles Iran nuke talks as Iranian repression grows
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hit back at Iran over the government’s brutal crackdown on antigovernment protests. He’s praised the “brave women of Iran” for demanding basic rights and signaled that he’ll announce more sanctions against those responsible for violence against protesters in the coming days. The outpouring of anger — largely led by young women and directed at the government’s male leadership — has created a seminal moment for the country, spurring some of the largest and boldest protests against the country’s Islamic leadership seen in years. And while the Biden administration says it is dedicated...
The Syrian Cassette Archive, preserving a disappearing history
When Yamen Mekdad was a teenager in Damascus, Syria, there was one place he'd go almost every day: his friend's cassette shop. "So I'd just sit with him, hang out with him, smoke cigarettes and just listen to the new music," Mekdad tells All Things Considered. "Punk music, or like Gregorian ... so it was always a trip to explore the unknown for me."
