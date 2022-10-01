ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans elevate Joe Schobert from practice squad among 4 moves

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans announced a grand total of four transactions on Saturday, one of which included the elevation of veteran linebacker Joe Schobert from the practice squad for the Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

A former Pro Bowler, Schobert was inked to the practice squad during the week and could see playing time immediately with fellow linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) ruled out.

In addition to Schobert, the Titans have also elevated 2022 sixth-round pick and defense back Theo Jackson from the practice squad, a move made in the wake of safety Amani Hooker and defensive back Ugo Amadi being ruled out. Jackson will be making his NFL regular season debut if active.

Tennessee also swapped out players on its active roster, promoting offensive lineman Jordan Roos from the practice squad and waiving running back Julius Chestnut, who was among the team’s biggest surprises on the initial 53-man roster. Roos will provide depth upfront.

