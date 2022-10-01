ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Men’s soccer: Consistency, conference play and comebacks

After experimenting with a variety of systems, tactics and personnel groupings, men’s soccer coach Russell Payne has settled on something he likes. That, of course, is referring to the structure of his team, not his Kilwins order. Payne said after the Penn State match on Sunday that injuries early...
EVANSTON, IL
Five things we learned from Northwestern’s loss to Penn State

After losing three straight games at home, Northwestern returned to Big Ten play Saturday in Happey Valley. In an all-around sloppy game, Northwestern was able to give No. 11 Penn State some competition, but in the end, Northwestern’s offense could not pick up their end of the bargain in the loss. Here are five things we learned from the ‘Cats’ first conference loss of the year:
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Wisconsin game week press conference notes

Following a 17-7 loss to Penn State in its first domestic road game of the season, Northwestern heads back to Ryan Field to take on the Wisconsin Badgers – a reeling team that just fired longtime head coach Paul Chryst. On Monday, head coach Pat Fitzgerald, along with offensive lineman Vince Picozzi and cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr., spoke to the media about the Wildcats’ latest game, the Badgers, Homecoming and much more.
MADISON, WI

