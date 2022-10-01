Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's peace plan for Ukraine draws condemnation from Zelenskyy
Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the tech billionaire floated a divisive proposal to end Russia's invasion. The Tesla CEO, soon facing a court fight over his attempt to abandon a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, argued in a tweet Monday that to reach peace Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014. He also said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join NATO following Russia's partial mobilization of reservists.
What happens if Putin decides to cut his losses in Ukraine?
If you are following events in Russia and Ukraine closely, you could be forgiven for wondering if Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner. Many thousands of Russians are fleeing the country, trying to avoid being drafted to fight in the war. Phony so-called elections in four Ukrainian provinces, which Russia now says it has annexed, are being mocked in capitals around the world. And on the battlefield, Ukraine keeps winning.
Russian forces used Iranian kamikaze drones to attack a city near Kyiv far from the war's frontlines, a Ukrainian military official says
Ukraine's military said Wednesday it shot down an additional six Iranian drones, which Russian forces have used on the battlefield for weeks.
Ukraine war updates: Ukraine retakes part of a region Russia claims to annex (Oct. 3)
As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Russia's parliament will ratify its attempted annexation of four Ukrainian territories, widely condemned internationally as illegal. On Monday, the lower house unanimously approved it. The upper house is expected to pass it on Tuesday.
The Nord Stream leaks are a wake-up call for countries with vulnerable pipelines
A week after several suspicious ruptures were discovered along the undersea Nord Stream pipeline, gas has reportedly stopped leaking but the questions keep flowing. Namely: What — and who — caused the damage? And how can countries try to prevent similar incidents going forward?. Scientists say the two...
White House says Biden's Saudi trip wasn't a waste as he lambastes OPEC+'s 'shortsighted' decision to cut oil output
President Joe Biden is "disappointed" the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, the White House said Wednesday, as the threat of rising gas prices looms weeks ahead of critical midterm elections.
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
A Russian cosmonaut has rocketed from the U.S. for the first time in 20 years, catching a ride with SpaceX
Russia and Saudi Arabia announce massive cuts to oil output. Here's why it matters
The OPEC+ alliance announced a 2 million barrels a day cut in oil production Wednesday — an amount that could drive oil and gas prices back up after weeks on a downward trend. The meeting of the 24 OPEC+ oil-producing countries, including Russia, comes at a time when much...
Iran allows ailing American Baquer Namazi to leave the country for treatment
An 85-year-old American and former U.N. official was allowed to leave Iran today after being held there for more than six years. Baquer Namazi is flying to Muscat, Oman, said a lawyer representing the Namazi family. "After a short layover, he will be leaving Oman and heading to Abu Dhabi," said lawyer Jared Genser. While in the United Arab Emirates, Namazi will undergo surgery to clear possible arterial blockages that could lead to a stroke.
Since the Taliban takeover, Afghans hoping to leave Afghanistan have few ways out
Sanaullah worked for two years as a combat interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan — which, even on quiet days, meant risking his life. Almost as soon as he started the job in 2018, Sanaullah says he was watched and followed by the Taliban, and even heard of a plan that same year to kidnap and possibly kill him.
The old junta leader makes way for the new in Burkina Faso's second coup of the year
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso's ousted coup leader has offered his resignation as long as his security and other conditions were met, and the new junta leader who overthrew him has accepted the deal, religious leaders mediating the West African nation's latest political crisis said Sunday. A junta...
Around the world, protesters take to the streets in solidarity with Iranian women
Protesters have gathered in cities around the world in recent days in a show of solidarity with women in Iran. The gatherings are an echo of the protests that have erupted in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country's so-called morality police.
North Korea fires a ballistic missile over Japan
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies. It is the most significant missile test by North Korea since January, when it fired the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range...
The Syrian Cassette Archive, preserving a disappearing history
When Yamen Mekdad was a teenager in Damascus, Syria, there was one place he'd go almost every day: his friend's cassette shop. "So I'd just sit with him, hang out with him, smoke cigarettes and just listen to the new music," Mekdad tells All Things Considered. "Punk music, or like Gregorian ... so it was always a trip to explore the unknown for me."
A public payphone in China began ringing and ringing. Who was calling?
BEIJING – For years, the public payphone in Beijing — demurely shielded by its bulbous, yellow cover — sat underused, eclipsed by the rise of the smartphone. Then on a Saturday in July it began ringing ... and ringing ... and ringing. It rang every Saturday for...
OPEC+ is expected to cut oil production as it seeks to boost the price
In Vienna on Wednesday, the OPEC+ alliance is expected to consider a cut in oil production of up to 1 million to 2 million barrels a day — an amount that could drive oil and gas prices back up after weeks on a downward trend. The meeting of the...
1 Palestinian killed, 1 fugitive surrenders in Israel raid
Israeli troops have exchanged fire with Palestinians during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, killing one Palestinian and forcing the surrender of another
