North Coast Journal
Photos: Pastels on the Plaza's Fleeting Beauty
More than a few of the 180-plus pastel-chalk artists participating in this year's Pastels on the Plaza in Arcata started showing up by 7 a.m. under a foggy sky on Saturday, Oct. 1. The creative social event with its ephemeral art began back in 1987 as a major fundraiser for Northcoast Children's Services. NCS serves more than 1,000 children in 30 locations throughout Humboldt and Del Norte counties each year. With around 60 programs, the organization provides families with children from birth to age 5 free or low-cost comprehensive preschool and family services each year.
North Coast Journal
Notorious Eureka Landlord Floyd Squires Dies
Floyd Squires, who gained a Teflon reputation for his ability to evade decades of legal attempts by the city of Eureka, his tenants and neighbors to hold him responsible for unsafe conditions and pervasive problems at many of his properties, has died. He was 76. The cause of his death...
North Coast Journal
Opening Acts for the Sara Bareilles Concert Announced
With the countdown on to Grammy award winner Sara Bareilles’ hometown concert in Halvorsen Park on Oct. 16, the city of Eureka announced today that she has selected two opening acts with local ties for the free show. Sharing the stage will be Mario Matteoli — a singer, songwriter...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Meet the Instagram-Powered Master Baker With the 15-Second Commute
It is difficult for a regular-ass person with a regular-ass job to have a regular-ass place anywhere in the United States of America. No matter where you live you struggle to get by, and it seems that Humboldt County is no different. You have to want to be here. If you are going to struggle, it might as well be where you want to be.
North Coast Journal
Jay Aubrey Lewis: 1972 to 2022
Jay Aubrey Lewis, born Dec. 3, 1972, in Fort Bragg, California, was a gift from God, a reward from Heaven. (Psalm 127:3) Heaven sent. Born to Michael Jay Lewis and Belinda (Crook) Lewis. A blessing from God. Survived by his parents, stepmother, Anita Lewis, half-brother Michael Lewis, half-sister Natasha Lewis;...
lostcoastoutpost.com
A Tour Through the Half-Built Dream Mansion of Travis Schneider, Who Remains Hopeful Amid Mounting Permit Problems
Travis Schneider is optimistic. He’s optimistic about the future of his family’s partially built dream home despite a snowballing collection of permit violations, ongoing conflict with local tribes and a very public controversy over racist comments Humboldt County Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio made while advocating for Schneider’s permits.
kymkemp.com
‘Boots and Birkenstocks’ Dinner and Auction on October 8th
Press release from the Northcoast Regional Land Trust:. The Northcoast Regional Land Trust (NRLT) is pleased to be hosting their Annual Celebration on Saturday, October 8. th at the Fortuna River Lodge. Fondly referred to as Boots and Birkenstocks, the lively dinner and auction event is back in-person this year. A celebration of all who are part of the Land Trust’s work throughout the year, this annual event is NRLT’s largest fundraiser supporting the conservation of grazing lands, forests, and watersheds in our region.
kymkemp.com
Delicious BBQ Brought to You by Humboldt County 4-H Today
Just in time for National 4-H week which starts today, this morning kids and their parents are bustling in Fortuna’s Rohner Park getting ready to bring back the popular annual 4-H Community BBQ. At 11 a.m., delicious plates heaped with deep pit barbecued meat, chili, baked potato, roll, and...
kymkemp.com
Shark Bite at Centerville Beach Sunday Sends Surfer to the Hospital With a Serious Injury
A shark bit a surfer and seriously injured the 31-year-old male about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Centerville Beach, according to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department and emergency personnel speaking over the scanner. The FVFD post stated, “The patient was transported by City Ambulance to a hospital.”. Emergency personnel speaking...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into tree
GARBERVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, a man driving under the influence reportedly crashed into a tree after leading deputies on a short chase around Garberville. At around 2:00 a.m., officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Brandon Fink for a vehicle code violation. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Fink did not stop for deputies, and a chase ensued. The pursuit ended near the 2400 block of Sprowel Creek Road when Fink rammed into a tree. He was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries, but while he was in custody, officials said he was "uncooperative and continued to physically resist law enforcement and emergency personnel."
kymkemp.com
Dry Weather Test Extension in Humboldt County
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has extended the dry weather test period for evaluation of water quantity supplies for proposed subdivisions and residential construction through Saturday, Oct. 15.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County ‘Bomb Squad’ Responding to Willow Creek Chevron After Suspicious Device Found
A little before 9 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center learned that a suspicious device was found at the Willow Creek Chevron station, according to residents of the area. Basho Watson Parks, a local, told us his partner, Audrey Henschell, and their child saw that law enforcement...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in early-morning crash on Highway 299 Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man from Jamaica died in an early-morning crash on Highway 299 east of Junction City, according to the CHP. Officers said they received reports of a vehicle off of Highway 299, east of Slattery Gulch Road, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When officers...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:51 p.m.: Good News!] Man Stuck While Climbing Cliff West of Willow Creek
A freestyle climber is stuck on a cliff near mile marker 34.5 on Hwy 299, a couple miles west of Willow Creek, according to the scanner. At 8:30 p.m., the call went over the scanner that a Coast Guard chopper is inbound to extract the stranded climber. However, two readers...
humboldtsports.com
Four big games this week that will impact four league races
By Ray Hamill — Get ready for a crucial four games in four days that will have a big impact on four different league races. The action begins on Tuesday with key showdowns in Big 5 volleyball and H-DNL boys soccer and continues with a pivotal girls soccer game on Wednesday night and a top-of-the-table clash between the L4 frontrunners in football on Friday night.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Jay Aubrey Lewis, 1972-2022
Jay Aubrey Lewis, born December 3, 1972 in Ft. Bragg, was a gift from God, a reward from Heaven. (Psalm 127:3) Heaven sent. Born to Michael Jay Lewis and Belinda (Crook) Lewis. A blessing from God. Survived by his parents, stepmother, Anita Lewis, half brother Michael Lewis, half sister Natasha...
kymkemp.com
PG&E Offers Clarification on Herbicide Spraying in Humboldt County to Supervisors
PG&E has clarified in writing their herbicide plans around the base of a number of their poles in the area to Humboldt County Supervisors. Supervisor Michelle Bushnell tells us that this week there will be only manual clearing around poles, and, even in the future, there will be no herbicide use on County right of way, and landowners will have to opt in by giving written permission to PG&E before herbicide is sprayed on their property.
kymkemp.com
Los Angeles Times Looks at ‘How Legalization Went Wrong in California’
The Los Angeles Times recently published an article detailing some of the ways that California’s Proposition 64: The Adult Marijuana Use Act, which was passed in 2016, has “unleashed a litany of problems that have undermined the state-sanctioned market.”. The article, which quotes Emerald Triangle cultivators extensively, notes...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
kymkemp.com
Report of Fuel Leaking from Every Pump at Chevron is Not as Reported
Around 1:20 p.m. an all-call went out across the scanner for a “life safety” hazmat leak at the Chevron station in McKinleyville. The reporting party stated that fuel was leaking from every pump at the station on Central Avenue. Emergency personnel responded to the scene that was dubbed...
