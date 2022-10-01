Vladimir Putin has defiantly claimed that Russia will stabilise the situation in four Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own territory, despite recent military losses.Russian forces have suffered significant losses in two of the four regions since Friday, when Putin signed treaties to incorporate them into Russia after what it called referendums - exercises that Ukraine and the West denounced as illegal.But the Russian president insisted on Wednesday that Moscow’s rule over the territories would prevail.“We proceed from the fact that the situation will be stabilised, we will be able to calmly develop these territories,” Putin said in...

POLITICS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO