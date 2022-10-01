Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Population is ‘exploding’ in the region hit hardest by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian last week slammed into one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, putting hundreds of thousands of people in harm’s way — many of whom had never experienced a hurricane. Florida has added nearly 3 million people since 2010. And the Fort Myers area, which was...
KTVZ
California refinery outages push Oregon gas prices back toward record highs, AAA says
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The West Coast is seeing the most extreme increase in gas prices in the country as several refineries in California undergo planned or unplanned maintenance, putting a severe crimp in supplies for the region, AAA Oregon/Idaho said Tuesday. For the week, the national average for...
KTVZ
Texas inmate who fought prayer, touch rules to be executed
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide faces execution, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old convenience store clerk Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi in 2004. Ramirez is set for execution Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution was previously delayed after he challenged state prison rules that prevented his faith leader from touching him and praying aloud in the death chamber. The U.S. Supreme Court in March sided with Ramirez, saying states must accommodate the wishes of inmates who want spiritual advisors praying and touching them during their executions.
KTVZ
Oklahoma governor urges action on anti-transgender medicine
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting federal funding for transgender medical treatment for young people and urged the Legislature to adopt a statewide ban when it returns next year. The first-term Republican is up for reelection next month and signed the bill Tuesday. It authorizes more than $108 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for health services at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled Legislature passed several bills this year targeting transgender youth. They include measures that restrict transgender girls’ participation in sports and require schoolchildren to use bathrooms that correspond with their assigned sex at birth.
KTVZ
Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban
PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights are suing to keep an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions from being enforced. They argue in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The 15-week law was passed this year and took effect a day after a Tucson judge said a pre-statehood law banning all abortions can be enforced. The lawsuit filed by a Phoenix abortion doctor and the Arizona Medical Association repeats many of the arguments made by abortion rights groups in their failed effort to get a judge to continue a 50-year-old injunction against enforcing the pre-statehood law.
KTVZ
Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to...
KTVZ
2 hurt when helicopter crashes in yard of California home
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter spun out of control and crashed in the front yard of a home in central California, hurting a pilot and passenger. Police say the helicopter clipped the edge of the house and sheared off the top of a palm tree before crashing and coming to rest on its side in southeast Fresno around 10 a.m. Saturday. Two men aboard, the 47-year-old pilot and a 33-year-old passenger, were hospitalized with minor injuries. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
KTVZ
Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election
HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — Don Bolduc isn’t making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can’t seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Then, after Bolduc won the Sept. 13 vote, he said it wasn’t. By Monday, at a town hall, he said he doesn’t know what happened. He said: “I can’t say that it was stolen or not. I don’t have enough information.” Bolduc is running against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.
KTVZ
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured...
KTVZ
Sunny and warm
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Well, the pleasant conditions we have been enjoying for the last couple days will continue today. With tons o' sunshine, our daytime highs will reach the low to mid 80's. Light and variable breezes in the morning will turn northerly and easterly this afternoon; staying gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes calm this evening and stay calm overnight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will be in the low 30's to low to mid 40's.
