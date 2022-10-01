Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NU Purple Eagles.com
This Week in Niagara Athletics: Oct. 3 - Oct. 9
NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – Niagara highlights this week in Niagara Athletics as the Purple Eagles open the season on Friday, Oct. 7 in Omaha, Neb. Niagara women's soccer will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. from Niagara Field. Women's Golf | Twitter | Instagram |...
NU Purple Eagles.com
Purple Eagles Edged by Iona in Five Set Affair
NIAGARA UNIVERISTY, NY – The Niagara women's volleyball team was edged by Iona Sunday afternoon in a five-set affair (25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 14-25, 14-16) at the Hynes Center. The Purple Eagles fall to 4-12 overall and 2-4 in MAAC play, while Iona improves to 10-6 overall and 5-1 in league play.
NU Purple Eagles.com
Gauder Finishes Tied for Third at Matthews Auto Collegiate Invitational
APALACHIN, NY – The Niagara men's golf team finished third overall with a score of 295 (+13) at the Matthew's Auto Collegiate Invitational, highlighted by Owen Gauder who finished tied for third overall with a score of 142 (-2), over the two-day event. Gauder finished Sunday's first round four...
NU Purple Eagles.com
Alonso Highlights Purple Eagles Weekend in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO – The Niagara men's tennis program sent four players down to the Youngstown State Invitational in Youngstown, Ohio. Manuel Alonso highlighted the Purple Eagles' weekend with three wins in singles action and a doubles win. Alonso won both of his singles match on Saturday, defeating Gramley (Denison),...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NU Purple Eagles.com
Niagara Wraps Up Purple Eagle Invite
LEWISTON, NY – The Niagara women's golf team hosted its first invitational since 2019 on Monday at the Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course in Lewiston. • Freshman Kayla Brosius was Niagara's top performer in round one, posting a score of 78 (+6). • Isabel Mabry finished round one with...
Rescue made at Erie Basin Marina Tuesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat rescue was made at the Erie Basin Marina on Tuesday night, according to the US Coast Guard. A distress call was made from the waters just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, as a boat had gone into shallow waters and landed in a rocky area. Lake Erie Towing and law […]
WIVB
Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
Church's Texas Chicken franchise eyes WNY for first New York locations
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Church’s Texas Chicken, a Southern fast casual chain, is looking at sites in Niagara Falls and Buffalo for its first location in New York state. That’s according to Muhammad Shoaib, a franchise operator with several Papa John’s sites in the region. Shoaib just opened his first Church’s site in Niagara Falls, Ontario, with a second opening in St. Catharines, Ontario, coming up.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York
This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
DoT wants you for ‘one of the most elite snow fighting forces in the nation’
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation is recruiting for what they have described as, “one of the most elite snow fighting forces in the nation,” as Western New York prepares to head into the winter months. State officials are scheduled to speak in Depew on Tuesday afternoon to discuss how […]
One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing
It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
WIVB
SPCA Monday: Meet Duckie
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fun-loving Low Rider named Duckie is looking for his forever home. Sarah McEvoy from the SPCA Serving Erie County joined Abby Fridmann on News 4 at Noon to introduce Western New York to Mr. Duckie. He’s a goofy boy who loves to play and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY
Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Snyder’s late TD pass lifts Buffalo over Miami (OH) 24-20
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Cole Snyder threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Justin Marshall with 31 seconds remaining in the game and Buffalo rallied to beat Miami of Ohio 24-20 on Saturday. Snyder’s pass to Marshall capped a 13-play, 82-yard drive for Buffalo (2-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) that took...
Gorgeous Farm For Sale In Springville, NY [PHOTOS]
The fall is the perfect time to shop for houses in Western New York. The leaves are changing and the cooler air has moved in. There are some pretty spectacular places to see and consider if you are buying a home. There are some homes that are fit for "the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longtime Movie Theater in Western New York Closes Its Doors
Movie theaters have been part of the fabric of pop culture for many decades. Here in Western New York, there have been many movie theaters which have been part of our childhood. Some movie theaters have come and went, like the Buffalo Drive-In in Cheektowaga and the University 8 theater...
WIVB
Student in custody after fights outside of McKinley High School on Elmwood Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several Buffalo Police vehicles swarmed McKinley High School on Elmwood Avenue after fights broke out Tuesday afternoon. Buffalo Police officers were first spotted outside the school around 3:45 p.m. A BPD spokesperson said no one was injured and a 16-year-old male student is in custody...
Teen accused of stabbing girl at Buffalo school indicted
The teen accused of stabbing her, who was charged with second-degree assault, is scheduled to be back in court on November 1.
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
Comments / 0