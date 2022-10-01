ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Melbourne, FL

Whether you’re traveling for work or exploring new places near your house, you should know about the best restaurants in Melbourne, FL. With so many different and exciting places to choose from, there is something to fit your tastes and budget at any time. However, it can be difficult...
MELBOURNE, FL
vieravoice.com

Active 93-year-old Melbourne resident adds skydiving to resume

When it comes to adventure, New York transplant Vinnie Germann sets no boundaries. At 93, his recent jump from 8,000 feet skydiving was definitely one of his most memorable. During a recent trip to visit his children on Long Island and New Jersey to celebrate his birthday, Germann had the opportunity to join his 22-year-old grandson Bailey and experience the skydiving adventure that took place above Long Island Sound.
MELBOURNE, FL
mynews13.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Top 10 Fall Festivals You Won’t Want to Miss

Hurrican Ian has certainly dropped the temperatures in Orlando which makes our fall festival season much more enjoyable this year! Fall festivities have officially begun and this year is bigger and better than ever! Enjoy fall foodie events, craft beer festivals, pumpkin patches and corn mazes right here in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Forecasters watching 2 waves in Atlantic for possible tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 3, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 areas in the Atlantic could develop in the next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two areas of activity in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
wflx.com

Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns

County crews across the Treasure Coast continue to assess the impacts of Hurricane Ian on our local beaches. Though the storm didn’t directly hit the east coast, high tides, storm surges, and winds contributed to erosion, forming scarps a couple of feet high to ten feet or more. In...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Storm Debris Removal Operations Begin on Wednesday, October 5

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County is going to initiate storm debris recovery and removal operations in unincorporated Brevard County and participating municipalities starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. For County residents, this will be a single-pass debris cleanup operation that concentrates on vegetative material. Please do not bag your material,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

