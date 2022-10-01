Read full article on original website
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Melbourne, FL
Whether you’re traveling for work or exploring new places near your house, you should know about the best restaurants in Melbourne, FL. With so many different and exciting places to choose from, there is something to fit your tastes and budget at any time. However, it can be difficult...
vieravoice.com
Active 93-year-old Melbourne resident adds skydiving to resume
When it comes to adventure, New York transplant Vinnie Germann sets no boundaries. At 93, his recent jump from 8,000 feet skydiving was definitely one of his most memorable. During a recent trip to visit his children on Long Island and New Jersey to celebrate his birthday, Germann had the opportunity to join his 22-year-old grandson Bailey and experience the skydiving adventure that took place above Long Island Sound.
spacecoastdaily.com
Studios of Cocoa Beach to Host Duo Exhibits ‘Tropic Seas in Mixed Media’ and ‘Fall Notations’ in October
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Studios of Cocoa Beach is hosting two exhibits in October. “Tropic Seas in Mixed Media” by award-winning artist Pete Steenland of Ormond Beach will feature his large pieces filled with incredible details. “Fall Notations” presents autumn inspirations created...
mynews13.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fitness Club Merritt Island Owners Lou and Denise Manley Keeping Brevard County 4Ever Young
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Fit, healthy and forever young: what could be better?. Denise and Lou Manley, co-owners of Fitness Club of Merritt Island, are aiming for that magic trifecta with their new anti-aging practice that is soon to open next to their gym. Fitness...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Top 10 Fall Festivals You Won’t Want to Miss
Hurrican Ian has certainly dropped the temperatures in Orlando which makes our fall festival season much more enjoyable this year! Fall festivities have officially begun and this year is bigger and better than ever! Enjoy fall foodie events, craft beer festivals, pumpkin patches and corn mazes right here in Orlando.
click orlando
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
click orlando
Forecasters watching 2 waves in Atlantic for possible tropical development
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water main...
spacecoastdaily.com
Homewood Suites 131-Room Property Breaks Ground in Viera’s Borrows West, Hilton Garden Inn to Follow
BREVARD COUNTY • VIERA, FLORIDA – General Hotels Corporation, in partnership with Weathervane Capital Partners, has begun work at the site of its future Homewood Suites hotel in the prestigious Borrows West development in Viera. “The 131-room property, to be operated by General Hotels Corporation, will reflect Viera’s...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores plaza in shambles, forcing business to temporarily shutter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — So many areas of Volusia County have been impacted by the storm, including the business community. While recovery won't be easy, most are determined to come back as quickly as possible. Dozens of businesses in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores were hit hard by...
spacecoastdaily.com
Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce to Host ‘Candidates & Cocktails’ Event October 11
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce is set to host the “Candidates & Cocktails” event at CARIB Brewery in Cape Canaveral on October 11. This post-primary event offers an opportunity for our community to meet and mingle in...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 3, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: The Titusville Terriers Host the Space Coast Vipers in Week 5 Prep Football Action
WATCH: The Titusville Terriers host the Space Coast Vipers in Week 5 of the high school football season with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson on the call. Tonight’s “Cancer Warrior” is Merritt Island graduate Julie Spurlock.
click orlando
2 areas in the Atlantic could develop in the next week
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two areas of activity in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
wflx.com
Three IRC beaches still closed over erosion concerns
County crews across the Treasure Coast continue to assess the impacts of Hurricane Ian on our local beaches. Though the storm didn’t directly hit the east coast, high tides, storm surges, and winds contributed to erosion, forming scarps a couple of feet high to ten feet or more. In...
Skydiver dies after parachute malfunctions over Florida airport
Investigators are piecing together the moments that led up to the death of a skydiver Monday in Deland, Volusia County.
WESH
Water rises along Seminole County lake forcing some residents to leave by boat
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding remains a stubborn plague all across Central Florida, and Lake Harney is just one of several problem areas in Seminole County. Water continues to creep higher in some neighborhoods. Boats are the only way for people to get to and from their homes. "Been...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Storm Debris Removal Operations Begin on Wednesday, October 5
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County is going to initiate storm debris recovery and removal operations in unincorporated Brevard County and participating municipalities starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. For County residents, this will be a single-pass debris cleanup operation that concentrates on vegetative material. Please do not bag your material,...
