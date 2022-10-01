Read full article on original website
Celtic left with mountain to climb after André Silva’s rapid double for Leipzig
The pride and optimism that filled Celtic ahead of this season’s return to the Champions League is quickly giving way to a harsher, colder reality. Defeat in Leipzig leaves them with one point from three games, and means they will probably have to get something away at Real Madrid to qualify from Group F. Which is not impossible, of course. But with every step they are learning some stern lessons and here it was the turn of a skittish but improving Leipzig side to dish them out.
