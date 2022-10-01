Read full article on original website
Genshin Fecund Blessing Guide
Fecund Blessing begins once you complete Sounds from Afar, the first quest in Of Ballads and Brews. Travel to the Weinlesefest site north of Springvale, and speak with the nun by the announcement board in front of the Cat's Tail stall. She explains the tradition behind Fecund Blessing and directs you to the notice board where the first eight Fecund Hamper clues are pinned.
Genshin When the Music Sounds Hamper Locations
When the Music Sounds is the first phase of the Genshin Fecund Blessing Event, part of the larger Of Ballads and Brews event taking place in Genshin Impact Version 3.1. Below, you'll find all Fecund Hamper Locations for When the Music Sounds. Note that you can find the hampers in any order, but we've listed them in numerical order.
Genshin Feast In Full Swing Hampers - Cider Lake Location
Feast In Full Swing is the second phase of the Genshin Fecund Blessing Event, part of the larger Of Ballads and Brews event taking place in Genshin Impact Version 3.1. Below, you'll find all Fecund Hamper Locations for Feast In Full Swing, including the Genshin Cider Lake Location for Fecund Hamper 4. Note that you can find the hampers in any order, but we've listed them in numerical order.
Cooking Guide and Recipes
IGN's guide to crops and cooking ingredients will walk you through how to cook your own meals, what ingredients you need for your recipes, and everything else you need to know about growing and finding ingredients for your favorite recipes in Harvestella. After you've requested the Renovator in Lethe Village...
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Wiki Guide
Peach is one of the nine base playable characters you can put in your team in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The princess of the Mushroom Kingdom is a versatile fighter, who is able to bolster herself and her allies with protective barriers while cleaving groups of foes with wide arcing blasts.
Red Ant Part
Red Ant Parts are a common resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Parts, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
Pokemon Go Raids October 2022
Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
Lighthouse
Looking for relatively easy high-tier loot and equipment? The Lighthouse is the map you should explore in Escape from Tarkov. By following a few tips and directions, you’ll discover that this region has a lot of potential for filling every free space in your inventory with gear that will help you in your combat or that you can sell for quite some money.
Drill Knight Final Boss Guide
Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
Ladybug Part
The Ladybug Part is a resources found in Grounded. You can only get these parts by killing a specific bug in-game. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Ladybug Parts, with information on where to find them, what you can craft with them, and more. Are...
Tips, Tricks, and Secrets
While it may appear that Overwatch 2's PvP is incredibly similar to its predecessor, dozens of subtle (and not so subtle) changes to Overwatch 2. Between the new Push Mode, new 5v5 team composition, or recent character reworks, there is a lot to keep track of. Here are some tips and tricks to ease you into this new era of Overwatch.
Red Ant Mandible
Red Ant Mandible is an uncommon resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Mandible, with information on where to find them, what to craft with them, and more.
Stinkbug Part
The Stinkbug Part and Stinkbug Gas Sack are resources found in Grounded. You can only get these parts by killing a specific bug in-game. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Skinkbug Parts and Gas Sacks, with information on where to find them, what you can craft with them, and more.
How to use the Postal Delivery Office
The daily postal office quest allows you to deliver parcels to inhabitants of the Airborne Archipelago. In this guide we will show you how to do that and what rewards you can expect. The Postal Delivery Office is located in Uhuru in the northwest section of the city. See our Temtem walkthrough guide to reach that place smoothly.
Pokemon Go October Spotlight Hours
Spotlight Hours are weekly events within Pokemon Go, highlighting a specific Pokemon by giving them a double bonus and boosting spawn rates. This page breaks down the various Spotlight Hours throughout the month of October 2022, including the time that they'll be live, and which Pokemon are in the spotlight.
Gizmo - Best Perks and Tips
Gizmo is one of the trickier characters to play in MultiVersus, with lots of tools to master, but with the right perks and strategies, he has tons of potential. Coming from the Gremlins film franchise, Gizmo is a Mogwai. Found in the shop of an older man and adopted by a young boy, Gizmo helped defend against the mischievous Gremlins. Just don't get Gizmo wet or feed him after midnight!
Special Clothing
The Special category is unique in that these are special clothing outfits that typically cover your entire body and override the other armor you have. They are primarily seen as cosmetic items only, rather than providing protection like other clothing.
Ravenbound Hands-On Preview: A New Brand of Roguelike
We played a small slice of Ravenbound’s massive hub worlds, but it’s already unlike anything we’ve seen before and could end up being a refreshing new take on an addictive formula we already know and love. Previewed by Travis Northup.
God of War Ragnarok May Take 40-Hours to Complete; Here Is What to Expect
With around a month to go for the release of God of War Ragnarok, fans have slowly began their prep for their playthrough of the long-awaited sequel. With the original title from 2018 leaving fans speechless with its story and gameplay, it's very likely that Santa Monica Studio has developed a similar experience, which will cause fans to stick their behinds on their gaming chair, as they complete the epic adventure with Kratos and his son Atreus.
ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area - Launch Trailer
ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area is available now on PC and Xbox. Check out the trailer to learn more about this romantic visual novel and meet the cast of characters.
