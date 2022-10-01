Read full article on original website
MLB
Severino goes 7 no-hit IP, while Judge stays at 61
ARLINGTON -- For the better part of two weeks, every Aaron Judge at-bat has carried the weight of history, with the Yankees slugger hoping to etch his name into the record books. On Monday, it was Luis Severino’s turn to flirt with immortality, proclaiming his “1,000 percent” certainty that he would’ve completed a no-hitter if given the chance.
MLB
Greinke caps 'enjoyable season' as Royals' veteran ace
CLEVELAND -- Bobby Witt Jr. stole his 30th base of the season. Vinnie Pasquantino had the Royals dugout laughing with his “pure speed” that led to his first career stolen base. Drew Waters’ power surge continued with the game-winning three-run homer in extra innings, his third of this series.
MLB
Despite off night, Kirby 'ready to go' for postseason
SEATTLE -- As if the night wasn’t already stressful enough for George Kirby -- plagued by three walks, his first homer allowed in 14 starts and diminished spin and velocity on all his pitches -- it was compounded by the bevy of stress pitches that the rookie threw over four traffic-filled innings.
MLB
Return to lineup a 'relief' for Rendon, Angels
OAKLAND -- Third baseman Anthony Rendon returned to the lineup for the Angels against the A’s on Monday night after missing more than three months with what was expected to be season-ending right wrist surgery on June 20. But Rendon’s wrist healed faster than expected, allowing him to finish...
MLB
Kjerstad shows off power stroke in AFL debut
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After the Orioles selected Heston Kjerstad No. 2 overall in the 2020 Draft, it took two years before he could make his pro debut. Diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, he couldn't participate at Baltimore's alternate site or instructional league during the pandemic shutdown, and he missed the entire 2021 season as well.
MLB
Rosario's value on display in latest 3-hit performance
CLEVELAND -- Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario doesn’t have the flashiest style of play. He ranks in the bottom half of the league in more Statcast categories than he does in the top half. Most of his stats aren’t attention-grabbing. And yet, he’s one of the most critical pieces...
MLB
Another HR, another milestone for Pujols: Slugger hits No. 703
PITTSBURGH -- Another night, another home run for Albert Pujols and another home run record for the likely Hall of Famer. Not only did Pujols hit home run No. 703 on Monday night at PNC Park, but it was the 263rd go-ahead home run of the slugger’s career. That go-ahead blast, which broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning, pushed Pujols ahead of Barry Bonds (262) for the most in Major League history dating back to 1961, per Elias Sports Bureau. Nine of his past 12 long balls have either tied the game or put the Cardinals into the lead.
MLB
Henry should 'be proud' of strong rookie year
MILWAUKEE -- There have been far too many games like Monday night for the D-backs this season. Games where they're on the verge of a satisfying victory only to watch a late lead slip away and another loss take its place. The D-backs carried a three-run lead into the bottom...
MLB
Rookie Duran catches fire in Twins' bullpen
CHICAGO -- When Jhoan Duran reported to Fort Myers, Fla., for Spring Training, he expected to be a starting pitcher in 2022. Instead, he was informed for the first time that he’d be moving to the bullpen. It’s been a disappointing season for a Minnesota team with championship aspirations,...
MLB
Kremer carrying key improvements into 2023 season
BALTIMORE -- Manager Brandon Hyde didn’t hesitate when asked to name the Orioles player who made the biggest improvements on the field in 2022. He quickly named right-hander Dean Kremer. Kremer was hit hard in 2021, when he allowed 45 earned runs in 53 2/3 innings. But he was...
MLB
Judge (1-for-5) still looking for 62 after G1 win
ARLINGTON -- The Yankees are giving Aaron Judge every possible opportunity to hit a 62nd homer and surpass Roger Maris as the American League’s new single-season champion. Though Aaron Boone says there’s no one better equipped to deal with the accompanying madness, the manager acknowledges: “It has been a lot.”
MLB
'It feels close': Arraez on brink of hitting history
CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez can see the finish line. Sure, he's set to limp across that finish line at decidedly less than 100 percent as he nurses tightness and pain in his left hamstring, but the end is in sight, nonetheless. And the prize that lies on the other side is one that he's dreamt of his entire life: His first career batting title.
MLB
'Super proud' García reaches 100-RBI milestone
ARLINGTON -- Adolis García strutted out of the batter’s box Tuesday afternoon after launching a two-run homer like he always does. He carried the bat with both hands before enthusiastically tossing it on the ground as the ball sailed over the left-field wall at Globe Life Field. It...
MLB
Ureña's solid 2022 finale has Rockies wanting more
LOS ANGELES -- Rockies right-hander José Ureña loves pitching at Dodger Stadium -- a fact worth noting because his six innings of one-run ball Monday night lowered his ERA in the venue to 1.26. It’s just three appearances, but that’s beside the point. If the Rockies...
MLB
'K'ing Cole: Ace sets Yankees' strikeout record
ARLINGTON -- The familiar Louisiana drawl spilled from the Bluetooth speakers in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late on Tuesday evening, joining the Yankees as they raised plastic glasses of bubbly. While Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole were toasted on an unforgettable night of statistical achievements, a surprise...
MLB
McCullers punctuates comeback season with 6 dominant innings
HOUSTON -- The in-season comeback of starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who didn’t make his first start until Aug. 13, and the quality of his work in eight starts to end the regular season has been a surprisingly good development for the Astros this year. Surprising to many, but...
MLB
Glasnow feels playoff-ready after dominant start
BOSTON -- After two starts back from Tommy John surgery, the Rays have seen what they need to see from Tyler Glasnow. He looks healthy. His stuff looks elite. He has built up his pitch count. Glasnow is ready to pitch in the postseason. And he’ll get that chance Saturday,...
MLB
Crew misses postseason for 1st time since 2017
MILWAUKEE -- It was a spring of optimism. The lockout was over. The stands were full again. The Brewers, back with the best pitching staff they’d ever assembled, sought to build on 95 wins and an all-too-abrupt exit in the National League Division Series against the eventual World Series champion Braves.
MLB
Crew's starters finishing strong after battling injuries in '22
MILWAUKEE -- The past handful of days show what might have been had the 2022 Brewers kept their starting rotation as healthy and productive as it had been the year before. And what could be next year if Corbin Burnes isn’t the only one to reach the 30-start plateau.
MLB
Pasquantino flashes '18-wheeler' speed on first steal
CLEVELAND -- Vinnie Pasquantino’s first career stolen base is going to Cooperstown. First, some context. The second base from Monday’s Royals-Guardians game at Progressive Field is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame because it was Bobby Witt Jr.’s 30th stolen base of the season, making Witt the fifth player in the last 49 years aged 22 or younger with 20-plus homers and 30-plus stolen bases -- and just the second rookie ever with 20-plus homers, 30-plus doubles and 30-plus stolen bases.
