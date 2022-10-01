PITTSBURGH -- Another night, another home run for Albert Pujols and another home run record for the likely Hall of Famer. Not only did Pujols hit home run No. 703 on Monday night at PNC Park, but it was the 263rd go-ahead home run of the slugger’s career. That go-ahead blast, which broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning, pushed Pujols ahead of Barry Bonds (262) for the most in Major League history dating back to 1961, per Elias Sports Bureau. Nine of his past 12 long balls have either tied the game or put the Cardinals into the lead.

