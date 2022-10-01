Read full article on original website
Related
knau.org
Northern Arizona monsoon season wetter than average
Most of Northern Arizona saw an above-average monsoon season. The National Weather Service says the Flagstaff Airport received 10.63 inches of rain — about 3 inches more than usual — making it the 15th wettest season on record. Sunset Crater and Walnut Canyon national parks both report the...
AZFamily
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranging between 86-110 miles per hour.
SignalsAZ
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
travelyouman.com
Phoenix To Sedona Road Trip (The Ultimate Itinerary)
Arizona must have some of the nicest sights to see when driving. Furthermore, you don’t even need to go very far to get some amazing sights! Phoenix is a good example. You are rewarded with a view that quickly changes from cityscapes to saguaro-lined hills to miles and miles of desert brush to finally, seemingly out of nowhere, to a cascade of red rocks, each one bigger than the next and emerging from the landscape like crawling giants during the brief 2-hour drive from Phoenix to Sedona. We will also help you to understand how far from Sedona to Phoenix that you have to travel and how to get the most out of your experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12news.com
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
East Valley Tribune
Students protest Legislature’s school policies
Students at six Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led Support Equality AZ Schools and...
Authorities searching for 63-year-old man missing from Prescott campground for nearly a week
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing nearly a week ago at a campsite in Prescott. Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh, 63, was last seen on Sept. 29 after leaving his campground at Granite Basin Campground. The family of Stambaugh says he...
Comments / 0