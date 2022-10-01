Arizona must have some of the nicest sights to see when driving. Furthermore, you don’t even need to go very far to get some amazing sights! Phoenix is a good example. You are rewarded with a view that quickly changes from cityscapes to saguaro-lined hills to miles and miles of desert brush to finally, seemingly out of nowhere, to a cascade of red rocks, each one bigger than the next and emerging from the landscape like crawling giants during the brief 2-hour drive from Phoenix to Sedona. We will also help you to understand how far from Sedona to Phoenix that you have to travel and how to get the most out of your experience.

