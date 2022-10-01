ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goya distributes thousands of pounds of food to hurricane victims

Goya Foods, America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, is delivering much needed aid to victims of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona. Soon after Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Goya arranged for more than 80,000 lbs. of non-perishable foods to be delivered directly to victims and cooked a hot Paella meal to distribute in the hardest hit neighborhoods.
Major river flooding continues in Ian’s wake, no tropical threats this week

Once Hurricane Ian’s leftovers are spread out over the mid-Atlantic this morning, making for a dreary and windy day from the Shenandoah Valley to the Jersey and Delaware coasts, where coastal flood advisories are in place into Monday for low-lying roads and coastal communities. Meanwhile, major river flooding in Ian’s wake continues through this week for many areas most recently impacted by the destructive hurricane.
