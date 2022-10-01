Read full article on original website
Goya Foods, America’s largest Hispanic-owned food company, is delivering much needed aid to victims of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona. Soon after Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Goya arranged for more than 80,000 lbs. of non-perishable foods to be delivered directly to victims and cooked a hot Paella meal to distribute in the hardest hit neighborhoods.
Once Hurricane Ian’s leftovers are spread out over the mid-Atlantic this morning, making for a dreary and windy day from the Shenandoah Valley to the Jersey and Delaware coasts, where coastal flood advisories are in place into Monday for low-lying roads and coastal communities. Meanwhile, major river flooding in Ian’s wake continues through this week for many areas most recently impacted by the destructive hurricane.
Forecasters on Wednesday are closely watching a system near the Caribbean Sea that has a high chance of turning into a tropical depression in the next few days. They’re also watching a recently formed depression in the eastern Atlantic, but that one is far from land and is expected to dissipate in the next few days.
Cooler temperatures are forecast from the Plains to the Gulf Coast over the next few days and lake effect snow will fall for parts of Wisconsin and Michigan.
