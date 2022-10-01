Read full article on original website
Related
floridadisaster.org
Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues 10/04
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian with First Lady Casey DeSantis. Yesterday, the Governor visited a Lee County shelter to meet with survivors while the First Lady traveled to meal distribution sites and the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans’ Nursing Home, met with first responders, and assisted the National Guard with a food and water delivery to Pine Island.
floridadisaster.org
Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Updates on Recovery Efforts in Lee and Charlotte Counties
Today, Governor DeSantis visited the City of Port Charlotte in Charlotte County and the City of Fort Myers in Lee County to give updates on recovery efforts in the area and across the state. While there, Governor DeSantis opened the Disaster Response Center where multiple agencies are gathered to provide resources to Floridians, and distributed hot meals and met with survivors, delivered food and water to Pine Island with the National Guard. To watch the Governor's full remarks, click here.
floridadisaster.org
Director Kevin Guthrie Issues Updates on Hurricane Ian Response and Recovery with State Agency Leaders
Today, Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie issued updates on the State's response to Hurricane Ian as well as ongoing recovery efforts. The Director was joined by state agency leaders to share the robust recovery efforts and available resources their agencies are offering and deploying to the impacted areas. To watch the full remarks, click here.
Comments / 0