Fifth person confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian hit North Carolina
“We lost five people to the storm, and we mourn the loss of these people and we send our deepest sympathies to their families,” NC Gov. Cooper said Tuesday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
Charlotte Stories
Hurricane Ian’s Aftermath in North Carolina – 4 Lives Lost and Millions in Damage
While Florida experienced the majority of damage and tragedy from Hurricane Ian, North Carolina also saw powerful storm surges hit our coast and flash flooding wreak havoc across our state. According to NC Emergency Management, over 400,000 people lost power, thousands had their homes damaged, and 4 people lost their...
Officials break ground on high-tech cable landing station in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other leaders attended the groundbreaking Tuesday for a multimillion technology project that builders say will make the state a hub for internet traffic around the world. The DC BLOX subsea cable landing station in Myrtle Beach, which was announced in May, is being built […]
WBTV
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four North Carolina residents lost their lives as a result of the storm’s impacts. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power...
counton2.com
Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you have never visited any of them. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list?
WCNC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
Bay News 9
Wendell business owner weighs in on possibility of downtown social district
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — From Raleigh to Greensboro to Kannapolis, new social districts have been popping up all over the state. The ABC Commission said that, as of Tuesday, 12 North Carolina municipalities have designated social districts where people can walk around certain areas with alcoholic drinks. The town of Wendell is now also considering adding a social district.
country1037fm.com
THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina
This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
abcnews4.com
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
WITN
North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper attributes four deaths to Hurricane Ian. One of the those is from Martin County. Over the weekend, tropical Hurricane Ian claimed four lives in North Carolina and left thousands without power in Triangle, North Carolina. Three young adults lost their lives in relation...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Shrimp Boat Washes Up At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
That shrimp boat that washed ashore on Myrtle Beach during Ian has ties to North Carolina. And as it turns out, it is a pretty famous shrimp boat. It was reportedly in a music video for Darius Rucker. The vessel reportedly belongs to Holden Beach Seafood and it became distressed...
Flooding is the norm after the storm in some North Carolina communities. Democrat, Republican talk ways to help
(WGHP) — You can’t stop a natural disaster like Hurricane Ian. All you can do is prepare as best you can and clean up the mess afterward. But what do you do when disaster keeps striking the same places? What is the best way to help people in flood-prone areas, while making sure you’re spending […]
FiveThirtyEight
Are Democrats Heading For Another Disappointment In North Carolina?
For Democrats, North Carolina has recently been more of a white whale than a bird in hand. No Democrat has won a statewide federal race there since 2008, when former President Barack Obama narrowly won the state by less than 1 percentage point, and the late Democratic Sen. Kay Hagan carried the state by a little over 8 points.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Best Cities for Sandwich Generation to Live
Are you part of the sandwich generation? Then you might want to realize what cities are the best for this sandwich generation now. A new ranking was done by Fortune and CVS Health that assesses the quality of life for the sandwich generation. The name threw me off because I was not aware of the sandwich generation before now. The sandwich generation is those who are raising children while regularly caring for their parents. I am sure there are tons of those right now, as I have seen it within my parents.
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Wildlife Commission announces annual photo competition
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All amateur and professional photographers are invited to take part in the 18th annual NC Wildlife Resources Commission photo contest. Submissions are now being accepted for the Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition and are welcomed until January 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Adult competition...
