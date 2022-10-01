Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
To play without a console or gaming PC, is it GeForce Now or XCloud?
There are many detractors towards cloud gaming and these have increased in recent days. However, we must start from the fact that not everyone has a computer with state-of-the-art hardware for it. That is why Cloud Gaming is a more than worthy and viable alternative for users with few resources. Total, you just have to pay a monthly subscription for as long as you want to play your favorite game or games. So basically it’s ideal if you don’t have the money saved for a video game console or a computer to play.
techunwrapped.com
Your computer can’t install Windows 11 but it has a solution
When Windows 11 was finally available, there were not a few users who found themselves in the position of not being able to install it; On this website we have talked extensively about the requirements to install the new Microsoft operating system on the PC, but what if you still have no power? Can it be installed if your PC does not meet these requirements? In this article we are going to tell you what to do if you receive the message “This computer can’t run windows 11» when trying to install it.
techunwrapped.com
Unboxing of the Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC, the most powerful graphics
As you may already suppose, the specialized hardware media already have the first models of RTX 4090 in our power to be able to show you our analysis as soon as the NVIDIA embargo is lifted, but as of today they allow us to show you real images of this new generation of graphics cards. So, in this article we are going to show you our unbox of the Gigabyte RTX 4090 Gaming OC 24Gthe model that in a few days we will talk about in more depth.
techunwrapped.com
Configure Traefik to access Nuclias Connect from the Internet
The Nuclias Connect Management is based on a web server, therefore, we must access a URL with our web browser and we will access the general administration website of all the access points, offices and networks that we have registered. In this simple way, we can monitor, administer and manage the entire network of access points in a centralized way. If you have Nuclias Connect for PC, you can also manage the switches centrally.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
Magic Leap 2 arrives, the second generation augmented reality glasses
October begins with a great news regarding the launch of new augmented reality products. Magi Leap 2 arrives, the most compact and lightest second generation AR glasses than its first version although, for now, at a much higher price. Already available in 19 countries, including the US, UK and some European Union countries, they are aimed at developers and professionals.
techunwrapped.com
Download any file from the Internet at maximum speed with these tricks
Wireless connections are prone to interference of all kinds, so that, in most cases, the speed of the connection is considerably reduced compared to the real speed that we have contracted. The best way to take advantage of our Internet connection to download content from P2P networks and, in general, any Internet content or consume streaming video, is by using a network cable connected directly to the computer.
techunwrapped.com
The first PlayStation 5 emulator arrives
Video game consoles are not for everyone. That is why, against the big companies, some developers work on the creation of what we know as emulators, programs that are responsible for emulating the hardware of the console to be able to load their games on the computer. Although there are a large number of emulators for classic consoles, it is true that it is increasingly difficult to emulate the latest generation consoles. But, despite all odds, we already have the first functional PS5 emulator. And it’s totally free.
techunwrapped.com
Amazon launches new hub for discounted shopping
Amazon has just announced this Monday, October 3, 2022 the launch of Amazon Access, a new hub that centralizes the programs, reductions and features offered by the platform to make purchases at a lower cost. On September 28, Amazon held its annual conference dedicated to presenting its future products and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
What streaming platforms can I watch for free on Nintendo Switch?
Currently, the Nintendo Switch is the only traditional handheld console on the market. Although it can be connected to the television through its integrated dock, it is the only one with its own catalog. However, the hardware of these has evolved to be able to do more than play games. Which are the streaming services for Nintendo Switch to be able to watch our favorite series and movies?
techunwrapped.com
animate any photo in one click
Photoshop is the most complete and professional photo editing program that we can find today on the net. Thanks to it we can make all kinds of changes, and touch-ups, to our photos. And even use it to design and draw like a pro. However, it is a fairly expensive program, it takes a long time to do things given its professionalism, and its use can be complicated if we do not have previous experience with it. But Adobe also wants to address less knowledgeable users so everyone can make amazing photo montages. And, for this, it has a special version called photoshopelements.
techunwrapped.com
No one will steal your private photos on WhatsApp again: an essential function arrives
When we talk about instant messagingAs with many other software sectors, here we must take into account everything related to privacy and security. How could it be otherwise, this is extended to the popular WhatsApp, hence the multiple functions that its developers send us, as is the case. Through these...
techunwrapped.com
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
techunwrapped.com
Which console is best for streaming Xbox one or PS4?
Usually, gamers will prioritize both PS4 and Xbox One whenever it pertains to the finest gaming consoles. Unquestionably, both of them perform marvelously as gaming systems. Which is, however, significantly superior for playing games? You can’t tell. The advanced features of the PS4 and Xbox One, therefore, are beginning...
techunwrapped.com
I bought a new laptop and it was impossible to install Windows: this is how I did it
When we go to buy a new computer we can choose two options. The first one is to buy it with Windows installed and activated, which allows us to save time, and the second is to do it without an operating system, allowing us to save a lot of money and use the difference, for example, to improve the hardware. Installing an operating system on Windows is relatively easy, just create an installation USB, plug it in and boot up your PC, everything should be automatic. However, there are times when this is not the case, as we will see.
techunwrapped.com
Online Negotiation Platform: Key Pros & Cons
Virtual negotiation has bloomed significantly due to the pandemic outbreak. But are they worthy enough to utilize? Being a business owner, you might be thinking of shifting towards an online negotiation platform. Before you actually switch, remember an online negotiation platform can be a great asset for your businesses but...
techunwrapped.com
Improve the signal and speed of your Wi-Fi at home for less than 20 euros with this offer
When we contract an internet connection, the technician who comes to do the installation does not complicate life and always installs the router in a corner of the house, instead of placing it in the center so that the WiFi signal reaches the all the points of the house, so we are forced to juggle not having to spend mobile data in the areas where the connection reaches us. The quickest solution to this problem is to buy a WIFI repeatera WiFi repeater like the one we found on Amazon for less than 20 euros.
techunwrapped.com
Horizon Zero Dawn will have a PS5 version, is it really worth it?
The situation of PS5 with respect to its predecessor is similar to the one that the DVD had with the Blu Ray in its day. Only with video games instead of movies. Titles that had been released years ago are released with higher quality than the original version and revamped elements again at full price or even more expensive than before. Is there any justification for this policy?
techunwrapped.com
The classic Quake now with 2022 graphics, how did they do it?
The versions of classic games generated through Ray Tracing in its entirety are a good way to show the benefits of this technology. These are not simple patches on existing games, but completely redone versions in which from the first to the last pixel are not generated at any time through rasterization. Well, after seeing things like Quake 2, Minecraft and Portal, now it’s your turn to the first Quake with Ray Tracing and the announcement to a version of Half-Life.
techunwrapped.com
Are you going to change your router? Using the same WiFi name brings problems
For convenience, when you change router maybe you decide to put the same name and password that you already had. In this way you will not have to remember a new password and everything will be easier to link devices. In fact, due to the large number of devices that we can have connected to the network, this can be more useful today.
techunwrapped.com
all the games of the saga in order, characters and details
It is a scenario that will sound familiar to you from the first game. That Halo that is present in some planetary systems of the game and that they are practically the cause of the Covenant’s determination to conquer them. Behind this objective is the religious significance that these structures have for the invaders, who believe that it is the door that opens the “Great Journey”.
Comments / 0