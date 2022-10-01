Read full article on original website
Related
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County told it can ban gold mining; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Montgomery County schools continue to talk collective bargaining. — The Roanoke Times. Botetourt County deputy prospectur builds national reputation as animal rights advocate. — The Roanoke Times. What Roanoke city council candidates say...
WHSV
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
cbs19news
Virginia escapes national gas price increase
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
wsvaonline.com
Nelson County Sheriff warns of counterfeit cash
Counterfeit cash is becoming an issue on the outer edge of the listening area. Over the last couple of weeks, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several reports of counterfeit money being passed at local businesses. So far, no other agencies in the area have put out an alert for bogus bills.
wmra.org
How does redistricting affect Virginia's elections this year... and next?
A listener near Charlottesville asked WMRA about the effect of redistricting on this year’s Congressional election. As it turns out, the implications will be felt this year, and next. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Virginia’s new district lines will likely not play a major role in the outcome of...
WSET
'Counterfeit money:' Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells citizens to be aware
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office let the public know of reports that they have been getting. Deputies said that they have received several reports of counterfeit money being passed at local businesses. Deputies also said to be aware and pass on any information to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash shuts down all lanes on River Road in Chesterfield County
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash was located near the 8900 block of River Road, near Eanes Road. VDOT warned drivers to expect delays, as all east and west lanes were closed.
WSET
Nose piercing incident under investigation at Amherst County High School
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County High School is investigating a “piercing” incident that happened on school grounds. This is the video that was sent to ABC13 from someone who would like to remain anonymous. In the video, you can see two individuals. One is piercing...
WSET
1 injured, charges pending after ambulance crash on Richmond Highway near Concord
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Wednesday morning involving an ambulance. According to officials on the scene, the crash involved an ambulance and another vehicle. State Police said at 6:49 a.m. they responded to the two-vehicle crash. They said this happened in...
NBC12
Deputies clean up illegally dumped trash in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County deputies warn residents of illegal trash dumping. Deputies say, on Sept. 27, 3 deputies cleaned up illegal trash dumping on Dalebrook Drive. It took deputies six hours to gather and fill 22 large bags of trash and debris left in piles along the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
‘I thank God every day:’ Moneta family gifted new home nine months after house fire
MONETA, Va. – A Bedford County family is getting a fresh start after a fire destroyed their home last year. “I thought this was the end. I didn’t know what to do. My head was blank,” said homeowner, Ronnie Durham. Ronnie, his two children and their pets...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing person
Update: Albemarle County Police have safely located Kay Pitt. Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 84-year-old Kay Pitt. Pitt was last seen Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Angus Road. She is believed to be on foot. Anyone with information on her whereabouts of...
WSET
Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD seeks information about armed robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred on September 29, 2022, at Eagle Game Room at 2500 W Main Street. Waynesboro PD officers arrived at the game room for...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find runaway from Crozet area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for assistance regarding the whereabouts of a young woman. According to police, 15-year-old Abigail Garfield of Crozet may be with her boyfriend, another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. She is a white girl...
Augusta Free Press
Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council
The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper. She’d have you believe that it doesn’t matter that she voted for Trump for president twice, and has said publicly that she’d do so a third time, if he were to run again.
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 2. ACPD says one driver was...
Comments / 0