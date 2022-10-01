ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham County, VA

cardinalnews.org

Buckingham County told it can ban gold mining; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Montgomery County schools continue to talk collective bargaining. — The Roanoke Times. Botetourt County deputy prospectur builds national reputation as animal rights advocate. — The Roanoke Times. What Roanoke city council candidates say...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Virginia escapes national gas price increase

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
RICHMOND, VA
Buckingham County, VA
Dillwyn, VA
Buckingham County, VA
Farmville, VA
wsvaonline.com

Nelson County Sheriff warns of counterfeit cash

Counterfeit cash is becoming an issue on the outer edge of the listening area. Over the last couple of weeks, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several reports of counterfeit money being passed at local businesses. So far, no other agencies in the area have put out an alert for bogus bills.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Deputies clean up illegally dumped trash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County deputies warn residents of illegal trash dumping. Deputies say, on Sept. 27, 3 deputies cleaned up illegal trash dumping on Dalebrook Drive. It took deputies six hours to gather and fill 22 large bags of trash and debris left in piles along the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing person

Update: Albemarle County Police have safely located Kay Pitt. Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 84-year-old Kay Pitt. Pitt was last seen Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Angus Road. She is believed to be on foot. Anyone with information on her whereabouts of...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro PD seeks information about armed robbery

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred on September 29, 2022, at Eagle Game Room at 2500 W Main Street. Waynesboro PD officers arrived at the game room for...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find runaway from Crozet area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for assistance regarding the whereabouts of a young woman. According to police, 15-year-old Abigail Garfield of Crozet may be with her boyfriend, another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. She is a white girl...
CROZET, VA
Augusta Free Press

Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council

The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper. She’d have you believe that it doesn’t matter that she voted for Trump for president twice, and has said publicly that she’d do so a third time, if he were to run again.
STAUNTON, VA

