Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean Wins ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’
The winner of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race was announced during Friday’s finale, and Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean (aka Poppy Love) took home the title. His identity had previously been revealed earlier in the season. AJ McLean Wins RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. During the sixth...
Jojo Siwa Denies Relationship With Avery Cyrus by Saying They’re Not Technically Dating
A recent viral TikTok video finally reveals the relationship between Dancing With The Stars runner-up Jojo Siwa and Tiktok star Avery Cyrus. Despite all the couple-like videos they’ve posted, Siwa denies having an official relationship with Cyrus. Avery Cyrus, JoJo Siwa are “Unofficially” Seeing Each Other. According...
‘AGT All Stars’ Begins Taping, Alesha Dixon Sparks Involvement Rumors
America’s Got Talent All-Stars is officially set to film this month. Many believe that Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has already hinted at her involvement in the near series. For those that may have missed it, AGT All-Stars is reportedly AGT: The Champions, under a different name.
Who is ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Koko Iwasaki?
Dancing With The Stars Season 31 has introduced a new face in the professional dancers list to heat up the ballroom. Koko Iwasaki is a 25-year-old rookie paired with Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino. Let’s get to know her more. Who Was Koko Iwasaki Before Dancing With The Stars?
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Announces 2023 Live Tour Dates
Dancing with the Stars has officially announced live tour dates for 2023, with tickets going on sale this Friday. The tour is coming to several U.S. and Canadian cities between January and March of next year, featuring a number of DWTS pros. Dancing with the Stars Announces Live Tour Dates.
Why Do ‘The Voice’ Coaches Wear the Same Clothes in Every Episode?
If you’ve been watching The Voice every week this season, you might have noticed that the coaches wear the same clothes in every episode of the Blind Auditions. This might seem unusual, since the auditions are filmed over several days. But there’s a good reason for it that you might not know.
Ed Sheeran is Bound to Face Trial for Allegedly Copying Marvin Gaye’s Music
Former The Voice Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran is set to defend himself in court over a copyright infringement allegation. If proven guilty, Sheeran will incur a multi-million worth of loss, serving as damages for the injured party. Everything to Know About Ed Sheeran’s Copyright Case. For those who may...
Howie Mandel Reveals How He Really Feels About Working With Simon Cowell
Beloved America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel recently opened up about what it’s truly like to work with the big man himself, Simon Cowell. Apparently, the two get into constant disagreements while filming the series. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell Constantly Disagree. While appearing on a recent episode of...
Tyra Banks Reveals That She Used to Go by Only Her First Name
Dancing with the Stars host Tyra Banks was recently a guest on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, where she discussed her choice to go by her full name instead of just her first name. As it turns out, she was almost going to be known as just Tyra. Why Tyra...
‘AGT’ Star Jackie Evancho is Channeling Her ‘The Masked Singer’ Character in Upcoming Tour
Alongside promoting her latest album, Jackie Evancho is currently busying herself with touring commitments. As she kicks off her concert series, she plans to channel her inner Kitty, her character from The Masked Singer season three. Jackie Evancho to Revive The Masked Singer’s Kitty on Tour. Jackie Evancho recently...
‘AGT’ Ventriloquist Jack Williams Wishes He Could’ve Done More on The Show
America’s Got Talent semifinalist Jack Williams recently discussed his experiences on the show on Jake’s Take With Jacob Elyachar. Along with his experience, Williams gave advice for those who want to audition in the future. Jack Williams Wishes He Could’ve Done More on America’s Got Talent.
Big Machine Records Drops ‘American Idol’ Star Laci Kaye Booth
American Idol star Laci Kaye Booth has finally broken her silence in regard to her unreleased music. In line with this, Booth revealed that she has been dropped by her record label, Big Machine Label Group. Laci Kaye Booth was Embarrassed to Share Loss of Record Deal. In an almost...
‘AGT’ Winner Kodi Lee Teases His First Music Video for Song ‘Miracle’
America’s Got Talent Season 14 winner Kodi Lee has teased his very first music video for his original song “Miracle.” The singer shared a preview of the video on his Instagram account and encouraged fans to follow his YouTube channel. AGT Winner Kodi Lee Teases ‘Miracle’ Music...
‘The Masked Singer’ Star Todrick Hall Faces Must Pay $102K Following Rent Lawsuit
The Masked Singer celebrity Todrick Hall has been ordered to pay $102,000 after being sued for failing to pay rent on a Sherman Oaks home. The 37-year-old singer now faces a lawsuit after not heeding the pay or quit notice given to him back in March. Todrick Hall Owes $102,000...
‘The Voice’ Recap: Coaches Get Picky as Blind Auditions Wind Down
The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday, as the coaches started getting pickier about who they wanted on their teams. Next week marks the end of the Blind Auditions, and their teams are almost full. Tonight’s episode featured just one four-chair turn. Grace Bello Turns Four Chairs in ‘The...
