Music

‘AGT All Stars’ Begins Taping, Alesha Dixon Sparks Involvement Rumors

America’s Got Talent All-Stars is officially set to film this month. Many believe that Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has already hinted at her involvement in the near series. For those that may have missed it, AGT All-Stars is reportedly AGT: The Champions, under a different name.
Who is ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Koko Iwasaki?

Dancing With The Stars Season 31 has introduced a new face in the professional dancers list to heat up the ballroom. Koko Iwasaki is a 25-year-old rookie paired with Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino. Let’s get to know her more. Who Was Koko Iwasaki Before Dancing With The Stars?
Andrea Bocelli
Paul Potts
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Announces 2023 Live Tour Dates

Dancing with the Stars has officially announced live tour dates for 2023, with tickets going on sale this Friday. The tour is coming to several U.S. and Canadian cities between January and March of next year, featuring a number of DWTS pros. Dancing with the Stars Announces Live Tour Dates.
Why Do ‘The Voice’ Coaches Wear the Same Clothes in Every Episode?

If you’ve been watching The Voice every week this season, you might have noticed that the coaches wear the same clothes in every episode of the Blind Auditions. This might seem unusual, since the auditions are filmed over several days. But there’s a good reason for it that you might not know.
Howie Mandel Reveals How He Really Feels About Working With Simon Cowell

Beloved America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel recently opened up about what it’s truly like to work with the big man himself, Simon Cowell. Apparently, the two get into constant disagreements while filming the series. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell Constantly Disagree. While appearing on a recent episode of...
Tyra Banks Reveals That She Used to Go by Only Her First Name

Dancing with the Stars host Tyra Banks was recently a guest on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, where she discussed her choice to go by her full name instead of just her first name. As it turns out, she was almost going to be known as just Tyra. Why Tyra...
Big Machine Records Drops ‘American Idol’ Star Laci Kaye Booth

American Idol star Laci Kaye Booth has finally broken her silence in regard to her unreleased music. In line with this, Booth revealed that she has been dropped by her record label, Big Machine Label Group. Laci Kaye Booth was Embarrassed to Share Loss of Record Deal. In an almost...
‘AGT’ Winner Kodi Lee Teases His First Music Video for Song ‘Miracle’

America’s Got Talent Season 14 winner Kodi Lee has teased his very first music video for his original song “Miracle.” The singer shared a preview of the video on his Instagram account and encouraged fans to follow his YouTube channel. AGT Winner Kodi Lee Teases ‘Miracle’ Music...
‘The Voice’ Recap: Coaches Get Picky as Blind Auditions Wind Down

The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday, as the coaches started getting pickier about who they wanted on their teams. Next week marks the end of the Blind Auditions, and their teams are almost full. Tonight’s episode featured just one four-chair turn. Grace Bello Turns Four Chairs in ‘The...
