New Orleans, LA

clarionherald.org

Benedictine Fr. Lawrence Phelps served abbey, archdiocese

Benedictine Father Lawrence Phelps, a monk of St. Joseph Abbey, died Sept. 12. He was 92 and had recently marked the 65th anniversary of his first profession of vows as a monk. Born Joseph Charles Phelps, he was the eldest of three sons of Charles Joseph Phelps and Rosey Vanney...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Calendar - October 1, 2022

RED MASS at St. Louis Cathedral, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m., marking the start of the judicial year. Alexandria Bishop Robert Marshall will be the homilist. JESUIT SOCIAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE (JSRI), discussion and book signing event, Oct. 3, 6 p.m., of “Corrections in Ink: A Memoir,” with author Keri Blakinger, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, 526 Pine St., room 405, New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Developers plan to turn Our Lady of Lourdes into a reception hall

Plans are in the works to turn the long-dormant Our Lady of Lourdes church on Napoleon Avenue into a reception hall and event venue. The project is in the early stages of development — so early that the developer named in a letter informing neighbors about the plans, Arts Design Hospitality + Development, is not registered with the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Soirée to immerse guests in beauty of sacred art, music

(All photos were taken at the St. Louis IX Art Society’s inaugural showcase of sacred art in 2021.) The archdiocesan ministry founded in 2021 to celebrate the beauty of sacred art – the St. Louis IX Art Society – will shake up the traditional “gala” template next month by hosting an evening of uplifting and unique offerings in the visual and performing arts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Bishop Marshall to lawyers: Be humble, gracious in argument

Before entering Notre Dame Seminary in the 1990s, Alexandria Bishop Robert W. Marshall Jr., a Memphis native, earned a law degree at the University of Memphis and then worked for 12 years as an attorney in Memphis and St. Louis. So, as the homilist at the 70th annual Red Mass...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nicholls.edu

Nicholls Announces 2022 Homecoming Court

THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:. The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.
THIBODAUX, LA
The Daily South

Natchitoches Meat Pies

I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

It was a bash in blue

Blueline Bash IV at the Slidell Auditorium on Sept. 17 provided an evening of entertainment and fine dining — from a prime rib dinner buffet to a doughnut bar — for the men and women of the Slidell Police Department and their supporters who organized and helped sponsor the event. The bash sold out all its VIP tickets and sponsorship packages. It was a night of camaraderie made all the more fun by the music of 5 Finger Discount, a premium open bar, a wealth of silent auction items and raffle prizes that included, among other things, an Igloo containing fishing gear, a bottle of Glenlivet and a trove of other goodies. Funds raised will support the Slidell Police Department through the work of the Friends of the Slidell Police Foundation.
wanderwisdom.com

Boutique Hotel in New Orleans That's in a Former 19th Century Church Is Just Magical

You're traveling somewhere and you're looking up local hotels when you spot the hotel of your dreams. It's gorgeous, has amazing amenities, and perfect five-star reviews all around- then you check the prices and it's $400+ a night. Steep prices are a bane to thrifty travelers who love boutique hotels- but today, we've got an option that is affordable AND one of a kind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic

Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

