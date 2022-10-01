Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
clarionherald.org
Benedictine Fr. Lawrence Phelps served abbey, archdiocese
Benedictine Father Lawrence Phelps, a monk of St. Joseph Abbey, died Sept. 12. He was 92 and had recently marked the 65th anniversary of his first profession of vows as a monk. Born Joseph Charles Phelps, he was the eldest of three sons of Charles Joseph Phelps and Rosey Vanney...
lafourchegazette.com
Laris Insurance presents Women in Lafourche:Local woman says giving back is a passion she and her family loves
When the community is in need, the Boudreaux family is always there to lend a helping hand. The matriarch of the local family is often at the head of those efforts. She said her family’s passion for giving back is unwavering and rooted out of love for our Cajun people.
clarionherald.org
Calendar - October 1, 2022
RED MASS at St. Louis Cathedral, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m., marking the start of the judicial year. Alexandria Bishop Robert Marshall will be the homilist. JESUIT SOCIAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE (JSRI), discussion and book signing event, Oct. 3, 6 p.m., of “Corrections in Ink: A Memoir,” with author Keri Blakinger, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, 526 Pine St., room 405, New Orleans.
uptownmessenger.com
Developers plan to turn Our Lady of Lourdes into a reception hall
Plans are in the works to turn the long-dormant Our Lady of Lourdes church on Napoleon Avenue into a reception hall and event venue. The project is in the early stages of development — so early that the developer named in a letter informing neighbors about the plans, Arts Design Hospitality + Development, is not registered with the state.
clarionherald.org
Soirée to immerse guests in beauty of sacred art, music
(All photos were taken at the St. Louis IX Art Society’s inaugural showcase of sacred art in 2021.) The archdiocesan ministry founded in 2021 to celebrate the beauty of sacred art – the St. Louis IX Art Society – will shake up the traditional “gala” template next month by hosting an evening of uplifting and unique offerings in the visual and performing arts.
clarionherald.org
Bishop Marshall to lawyers: Be humble, gracious in argument
Before entering Notre Dame Seminary in the 1990s, Alexandria Bishop Robert W. Marshall Jr., a Memphis native, earned a law degree at the University of Memphis and then worked for 12 years as an attorney in Memphis and St. Louis. So, as the homilist at the 70th annual Red Mass...
NOLA.com
Northshore Humane rescues 20 neglected animals, seeks community help for them
The no-kill Northshore Humane Society in Covington is seeking foster homes as soon as possible for most of the 20 animals the group rescued last week from a hoarding situation at the home of an elderly Denham Springs woman in failing health. Northshore removed 15 dogs, four cats and one goose.
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: New Orleans councilman angry about Parc Fontaine conditions
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former employee of the Parc Fontaine apartment complex in Algiers says she’s seen firsthand horrible living conditions for tenants. When expectant mom Fruge Robinson walks into her bathroom, she sees a gaping hole and dripping water. “You’re seeing a whole bunch of mold. It...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish wants to reimagine how these 6 playgrounds are used. Residents aren't so sure.
In an effort to modernize its recreational offerings, Jefferson Parish is doing away with seasonal sports leagues at six of its community-based playgrounds, and “reimagining” the gyms and fields for other uses. The plan has drawn the ire of some residents, who say they were left in the...
Sea Coast Echo
Falgout announces retirement as museum director
Lonnie Falgout, the long-time volunteer executive director of the Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum, has announced his retirement from day-to-day museum operations. “From his personal friendship with Ms. Alice to his determination to achieve local, state and federal recognition of Bay St. Louis’ only museum, to obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in community grants for Hancock County and beyond, plus his live for the Depot area, is only a brief vision of his devotion to this museum,” according to a press release issued by the Alice Latimer Moseley Museum Foundation.
‘This woman flew halfway around the world to give me her kidney.’ Loranger firefighter undergoes Ochsner’s first international kidney transplant
Loranger native Stephanie Morel has a new lease on life after she received a gift like no other from an unlikely hero thousands of miles away.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
nicholls.edu
Nicholls Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:. The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.
WDSU
New Orleans Festivals: A list of all the festivals scheduled for the rest of 2022
NEW ORLEANS — Even though the summer months of 2022 are over, the fun continues! With all the different types of activities going on for the rest of the year, there will be fun for everyone to enjoy. New Orleans is widely known for having the best festivals in the country.
The Daily South
Natchitoches Meat Pies
I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
NOLA.com
It was a bash in blue
Blueline Bash IV at the Slidell Auditorium on Sept. 17 provided an evening of entertainment and fine dining — from a prime rib dinner buffet to a doughnut bar — for the men and women of the Slidell Police Department and their supporters who organized and helped sponsor the event. The bash sold out all its VIP tickets and sponsorship packages. It was a night of camaraderie made all the more fun by the music of 5 Finger Discount, a premium open bar, a wealth of silent auction items and raffle prizes that included, among other things, an Igloo containing fishing gear, a bottle of Glenlivet and a trove of other goodies. Funds raised will support the Slidell Police Department through the work of the Friends of the Slidell Police Foundation.
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
City leaders break ground for a new 17,000-square-foot facility in Mid-City
On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined the YWCA Greater New Orleans Board of Directors to break ground for the YWCA Greater New Orleans' new state-of-the-art facility in Mid-City.
wanderwisdom.com
Boutique Hotel in New Orleans That's in a Former 19th Century Church Is Just Magical
You're traveling somewhere and you're looking up local hotels when you spot the hotel of your dreams. It's gorgeous, has amazing amenities, and perfect five-star reviews all around- then you check the prices and it's $400+ a night. Steep prices are a bane to thrifty travelers who love boutique hotels- but today, we've got an option that is affordable AND one of a kind.
theadvocate.com
Ochsner to build neuroscience center, including early-onset dementia clinic
Ochsner Health will break ground early next year on a new, freestanding neuroscience center that will house an early-onset dementia clinic, rehabilitative services and integrative services like music and water therapy, in what the system hopes will make New Orleans a “true destination for neurologic diseases,” said Dr. C.J. Bui, co-director of the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute.
