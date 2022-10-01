Google today unveiled a slim, second-gen wired Nest Doorbell. The device, which is designed to be hardwired with your pre-existing doorbell wires, is 30% smaller than the battery-powered version of the video doorbell—”so it can easily fit within narrow door frames and tight spaces,” Google says. Connect it to an existing chime, or Nest speaker or display to get an alert when someone rings the doorbell.

