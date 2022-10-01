Read full article on original website
‘Remember Me’ walk held at Union University
JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University held their annual Remember Me walk, a walk that memorializes and remembers those who fell victim to a violent loss. “It’s such a great thing to honor those who we don’t want to be forgotten and make sure that the loved ones know that they’re never forgotten and that we’re here for them and that we want to love on them and honor them and what they walked through,” says school of social work graduate assistant, Sydney Hunter.
Lane College names Mr. and Miss Homecoming
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college kicks off a week of homecoming activities. Monday evening, Lane College held a special ceremony where the college’s royalty was recognized with the coronation of “Mr. and Miss Homecoming.”. Additional homecoming activities continue throughout the week, including a homecoming parade on...
Lane students prep for Homecoming week
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local college creates Greek plots. With Homecoming week in full swing, the students of Lane College created Greek Plots in celebration of Homecoming. Lane college had a close football game on Saturday winning 28 to 27. And with the students hyped about the win, they were...
Arrive Alive Tour visits Lane College campus
JACKSON, Tenn. — The nation’s #1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event makes a stop on one local college campus. Arrive Alive Tour partnered with Lane College to educate students on the impacts of driving while impaired. With the help of high-tech simulators, students experienced real life...
