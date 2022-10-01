Read full article on original website
tysonsreporter.com
Tysons Galleria’s CinéBistro theater postpones opening again
CMX CinéBistro has now taken its Tysons Galleria premiere off the release calendar. Initially set to launch in September, the dine-in movie theater later announced that its grand opening would be delayed to Oct. 14. However, CMX Cinemas now says that timing won’t work either, and no new date...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Alexandria Home That Pre-Dates the Declaration of Independence
Northern Virginia is full of history and it’s probably safe to say this 252-year-old home has seen its fair share. We know that the entire region is full of history, but it’s not often that you can own a piece of that history for yourself. That’s unless you become the new owner of the home at 304 N. Pitt St. in Alexandria.
thezebra.org
Alexandria’s Favorite Halloween Celebration Is Back!
Alexandria, VA – With a neighborhood full of decorated houses and a parade shutting down Main Street, Halloween is Del Ray’s biggest holiday. Here are five ways to celebrate:. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. The Del Ray Halloween Parade: The main event, the 26th Annual Del Ray...
Eater
Old Town’s Playful New Wine Bar Pairs Tartare With Lay’s Chips
Chef Nicole Jones just doubled down on Old Town with the opening of a new American restaurant next to her all-day Mae’s Market and Cafe. Virginia’s Darling debuted last week with a large cellar full of women-owned wines, hearth-baked breads, duck confit atop chickpeas, and sharable plates showcasing local farmers from Virginia’s Northern Neck peninsula and Lancaster, Pennsylvania (277 S. Washington Street, Alexandria, Virginia). A long marble bar wrapping around an open kitchen is the spot to watch Jones bring the seasonal menu to life. There’s also a casual outdoor patio, intimate dining room, and space for live music and private events. Cheffed-up snacks include charred dates drizzled in California olive oil; marinated olives with fennel pollen; and salt and vinegar pistachios fried in olive oil. Fun fact: Jones’s partner is Andy Brown (Andy’s Pizza), who’s helping out as a food runner.
alxnow.com
New e-bikes launch in Alexandria with $5 coupon
Rental e-bike company Veo announced that it’s started to deploy 300 e-bikes across the city following a launch in September in Arlington. The new fleet of new electric bikes all come equipped with throttle assist, meaning the toggle for the level of assistance is available on the handlebar rather than being build into the bike as part of the pedal mechanism.
rockvillenights.com
Gourmet Bazaar opens in new location in Rockville
Has relocated in Rockville. Back in March, I reported that the Persian deli and grocery store would be moving to 736-A Rockville Pike, and now the move is complete. The family-owned business was founded in 2013. In addition to groceries, they offer a full menu of freshly-prepared carry-out items, so you can pick up a hot lunch or dinner while restocking your pantry.
theburn.com
New Mexican restaurant reportedly in works for Leesburg
It looks like we know what new tenant will be taking over a couple of vacant storefronts along Fort Evans Road NE in Leesburg. According to several sources, it’s a Mexican restaurant called El Ranchero. The spot we’re talking about is in the same small retail plaza with Hobby...
Woodbridge, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Woodbridge. The Woodbridge Senior High School football team will have a game with Forest Park High School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00. The Potomac Senior High School football team will have a game with Gar-Field High School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
themunchonline.com
8204 River Quarry Place - KM
Seeking 12 month TERM - -Spectacular End Unit Elevator TH in River Quarry - 5BD/4.5BA - **FRESH & READY 5BD/4.5BA** Award Winning Home built by Custom Home Builder, Carter Inc. ~ END UNIT LUXURY TH with all the incredible features you desire. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large and open concept living spaces. Top of the line property with nice rear patio, fenced in rear yard and elevator - all nestled in this lovely, gated & private community. Front-loading 2 car garage + guest parking. Lawn care included!! Close to Potomac, Bethesda, DC, VA, I-270, I-495 and so much more.
thezebra.org
Alexandria Fire Stations Open to the Public Oct. 15
ALEXANDRIA, VA – In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week (October 9-15), all Alexandria Fire Stations will be open to the public on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this free event, each station will open its doors to the community, providing family-friendly activities, station and fire apparatus tours and fire prevention information and materials. Personnel at each station will be available to answer questions about their facilities, equipment, and the Fire Department.
arlnow.com
E-CARE is back this weekend, providing residents a place to drop off hazardous materials
The Arlington Environmental Collection and Recycling Event (E-CARE) is back this weekend, providing residents the chance to get rid of unwanted paint, pesticides, and printer ink lying around the house. The biannual E-CARE’s fall rendition is set to take place this Saturday (Oct. 8) at Wakefield High School from 8...
Body found in Virginia in 1999 identified as Dutch tourist
A body found in Prince William County over 23 years ago has been identified as a man who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands.
WECT
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast. As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he...
Group wanted for stealing electronics from Culpeper Verizon store
Police in Culpeper County are looking for a group of people caught on camera who stole numerous items from an electronics store.
restonnow.com
New Lake Anne House now open in Reston, providing housing for low-income seniors
After a nearly decade-long effort to redevelop a 1970s-era housing community, the Lake Anne House is finally open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to open the $86 million redevelopment project at 11444 North Shore Drive in Reston. The Lake Anne House is a 240-apartment complex for low-income seniors that is replacing the five-decade-old Lake Anne Fellowship House.
Missing Fairfax woman found
According to police, 41-year-old Kimberly Paul Delton was last seen around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, driving a blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags UVW-3070 on the 14900 block of Rydell Road in the Centreville area.
theburn.com
New gas station and c-store now open in Leesburg
A new convenience store and gas station is officially open for business at the Shops at Russell Branch. That’s a new retail center coming online next to the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Leesburg. It was just last week we told you about new tenants signing on to...
WJLA
More than 20 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico coming to Fredericksburg after Hurricane Fiona
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — At least 22 homeless animals rescued from Puerto Rico will be flown to Virginia this week in response to Hurricane Fiona. The Fredericksburg SPCA said they will be working with nonprofit Petco Love to welcome a Wings of Rescue flight from Save a Sato on Oct. 5 at Richmond International Airport.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cops drive head-on into car with mom and kids, she says. They thought it was someone else
Jamee Kimble was driving in on Oct. 1 when she and her kids were struck head-on by a police car going around 10 mph in Virginia. It wasn’t an accident. “They had me hold both of my hands out the car window while they pointed a gun at me screaming that I could become a threat if I moved, in front of my kids,” Kimble said in an Instagram post documenting the confrontation in Fairfax County.
