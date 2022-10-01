ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewing Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ rivals come together for an important cause

Don't miss an outstanding opportunity to enjoy a night of laughter and conversation while supporting an important cause. Join me on Saturday night, Oct. 22 in Toms River at the RWJ Health Center located at 1245 Old Freehold Road. The night kicks off with a meet & greet with several people you'll want to meet. I'll be joined by sports radio host Craig Carton and former MLB star Todd Frazier.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
leaders.com

Princeton’s Mammoth Endowment

Princeton University makes so much money—it could allow students to attend for no cost and still have plenty left in its endowment. Princeton University has so much money that it could operate as it does now without any outside financial support at all. Princeton’s endowment hit $37.7 billion in...
PRINCETON, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators

The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, NJ
Wayne, NJ
Sports
City
Ewing Township, NJ
Ewing Township, NJ
Sports
boozyburbs.com

French Bakery and Cafe Coming to North Jersey

Le Carre, an “authentic French bakery and cafe”, is coming to Hillsdale. According to details from the team, expect typical patisserie (croissant, etc) and boulangerie (bread) items along with coffee. Food will be crafted using imported ingredients like their butter and flour. No word on an opening date.
HILLSDALE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Story Links Ewing#Lions#Wpu#Pioneer
94.5 PST

Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ

This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Here are the 14 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations planned to open in N.J.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is continuing its expansion in its home state of New Jersey. The Manasquan-headquarted sub shop chain plans to open. Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.) Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.) Farmingdale (1175 Route 33) Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.) Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.) Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)
FOOD & DRINKS
NJ.com

Soaking rains, high tide continue to flood N.J. coast

Flooding was expected to continue to be an issue along New Jersey’s coastal and bayside areas Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian continued to hover over the state. The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding continuing to be a “significant threat” along the...
ENVIRONMENT
midjersey.news

October 3, 2022

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out this afternoon at Homan and Hillcrest Avenue in front of Priori’s Delicatessen. Ewing Police did confirm that shots were fired and that no one was hit, but no other details were available at this time. Earlier this year on June 6, 2022,...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
mcccvoice.org

Funeral Service is an unusual standout program at MCCC, the only public program of its kind in the state

Kathryn Taylor who is now a fourth year student, came to New Jersey from Alabama, specifically to study Funeral Service in MCCC’s program. Taylor says, “It’s a funny story. When I was younger we had to do a career project for the future and I saw the word ‘undertaker’ when I was in like 6th grade, just like looking up general medical stuff, and I got the wrestler and [undertaker]. And so I was like ‘Well I don’t want to be a wrestler, so let me do my project on this profession.’ So basically [I’ve been interested in it] ever since 6th grade”
EDUCATION
baristanet.com

Cheers! New Jersey & Hudson Valley Wineries You’ll Want to Visit

Do you love a nice glass of wine? New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Pennsylvania are home to many wineries with terrific options less than 90 minutes from Montclair. If you’re looking for a fun afternoon or evening out with great tasting wine and gorgeous scenery, check out some of these vineyards and wineries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy