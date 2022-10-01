Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Related
Former NJ rivals come together for an important cause
Don't miss an outstanding opportunity to enjoy a night of laughter and conversation while supporting an important cause. Join me on Saturday night, Oct. 22 in Toms River at the RWJ Health Center located at 1245 Old Freehold Road. The night kicks off with a meet & greet with several people you'll want to meet. I'll be joined by sports radio host Craig Carton and former MLB star Todd Frazier.
leaders.com
Princeton’s Mammoth Endowment
Princeton University makes so much money—it could allow students to attend for no cost and still have plenty left in its endowment. Princeton University has so much money that it could operate as it does now without any outside financial support at all. Princeton’s endowment hit $37.7 billion in...
Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators
The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
Mask mandate returns (again) at Rutgers University in New Jersey
Unions for professor and other faculty at Rutgers University has forced another change in the school's mask policy. Rutgers lifted the universal mask mandate on Sept. 26, as part of efforts to give students "a vibrant, in-person college experience." "As the COVID-19 virus continues to move from pandemic toward endemic,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 40th Anniversary of Morris County’s Unsolved Case of Christopher Thomas
Morris County's unsolved cases dating back to 1933.Morristown Minute. Christopher Thomas was shot and killed at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in October of 1982, to this day the killer has not been identified. October 1 marks 40 years for this unsolved case. Read on to learn about the 30 unsolved cases in Morris County.
NJ High School Basketball Player Targeted In Fatal Shooting, Sources Say
A teenage boy shot and killed after school in Essex County Monday, Oct. 3 was believed to have been targeted, sources with direct knowledge of the incident. Letrell Duncan, 16, was walking behind a group of young men when a car pulled up, and gunfire rang out at the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue around 3 p.m., sources tell Daily Voice.
boozyburbs.com
French Bakery and Cafe Coming to North Jersey
Le Carre, an “authentic French bakery and cafe”, is coming to Hillsdale. According to details from the team, expect typical patisserie (croissant, etc) and boulangerie (bread) items along with coffee. Food will be crafted using imported ingredients like their butter and flour. No word on an opening date.
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State
We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another headliner announced for huge NJ country music festival
It seems like the 2022 Barefoot Country Music Festival just happened, but tickets for next year’s bash are already on sale and now another headliner has been announced: Darius Rucker. Previously, Blake Shelton had been named one of the headliners. Next year’s festival will be held June 15-18 on...
Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ
This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
‘Severe’ traffic predicted from Ewing, NJ into PA Friday night
EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
Here are the 14 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations planned to open in N.J.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is continuing its expansion in its home state of New Jersey. The Manasquan-headquarted sub shop chain plans to open. Bloomfield (192 Bloomfield Ave.) Delran (1330 E. Fairview Blvd.) Farmingdale (1175 Route 33) Hillsdale (451 Hillsdale Ave.) Lawrenceville (2083 Lawrenceville Rd.) Morris Township (191 East Hanover Ave.)
Soaking rains, high tide continue to flood N.J. coast
Flooding was expected to continue to be an issue along New Jersey’s coastal and bayside areas Tuesday afternoon as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian continued to hover over the state. The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding continuing to be a “significant threat” along the...
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
midjersey.news
October 3, 2022
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out this afternoon at Homan and Hillcrest Avenue in front of Priori’s Delicatessen. Ewing Police did confirm that shots were fired and that no one was hit, but no other details were available at this time. Earlier this year on June 6, 2022,...
mcccvoice.org
Funeral Service is an unusual standout program at MCCC, the only public program of its kind in the state
Kathryn Taylor who is now a fourth year student, came to New Jersey from Alabama, specifically to study Funeral Service in MCCC’s program. Taylor says, “It’s a funny story. When I was younger we had to do a career project for the future and I saw the word ‘undertaker’ when I was in like 6th grade, just like looking up general medical stuff, and I got the wrestler and [undertaker]. And so I was like ‘Well I don’t want to be a wrestler, so let me do my project on this profession.’ So basically [I’ve been interested in it] ever since 6th grade”
baristanet.com
Cheers! New Jersey & Hudson Valley Wineries You’ll Want to Visit
Do you love a nice glass of wine? New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and Pennsylvania are home to many wineries with terrific options less than 90 minutes from Montclair. If you’re looking for a fun afternoon or evening out with great tasting wine and gorgeous scenery, check out some of these vineyards and wineries.
Comments / 0