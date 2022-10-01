ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
herdzone.com

Jones Secures Top-10 Finish at Georgia State Invitational

DULUTH, Ga. – The Marshall University men's golf team finished action at the Georgia State Invitational on Tuesday with senior Tyler Jones finishing tied for 10th at the event. "Tyler wrapped up another great week with a top-10 finish," Herd men's golf head coach Matt Grobe said. "Ryan (Bilby)...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

No. 6 Herd Men’s Soccer Downs Robert Morris

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 6 Marshall University men's soccer team (6-1-2) took down the Robert Morris Colonials (3-6-1), 3-1, on Tuesday night at Hoops Family Field in Huntington, West Virginia. "I got a little frustrated there at the end. We didn't really grab the game," Herd...
HUNTINGTON, WV
herdzone.com

Men’s Golf Back in Action at Georgia State Invitational

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's golf team is back on the course at the Georgia State Invitational in Duluth, Georgia, beginning on Monday. Time: 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Monday (36 holes), Tee times Tuesday on Holes 1 & 10 (18 holes) Place: Duluth, Ga. Course: Berkeley...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marshall University#Athletics#Bowling#Sports#Personal Records Fall
WLKY.com

Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville

The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Is a coaching change financially viable for Louisville football?

As University of Louisville athletics tries to right the ship during turbulent times in football and basketball, a lack of funding may jeopardize its ability to replace its football coach. Nearing the halfway point of the 2022 season, Louisville faces the decision of whether or not to retain head coach...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Ohio State
City
Louisville, KY
Williamson Daily News

State funds awarded to former Braidy mill project returned; land donated

ASHLAND — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has secured the return of $15 million in state funds awarded by former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration for a proposed billion-dollar aluminum mill that never materialized. Meanwhile, the land planned for development in Boyd and Greenup counties will be donated back to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.

A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two juveniles died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police say two juveniles were driving north on Route 2 when they...
OLIVE HILL, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy