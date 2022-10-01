Read full article on original website
herdzone.com
Jones Secures Top-10 Finish at Georgia State Invitational
DULUTH, Ga. – The Marshall University men's golf team finished action at the Georgia State Invitational on Tuesday with senior Tyler Jones finishing tied for 10th at the event. "Tyler wrapped up another great week with a top-10 finish," Herd men's golf head coach Matt Grobe said. "Ryan (Bilby)...
herdzone.com
McLatchey Finishes Tied for Second, Women’s Golf Fifth at Butler Fall Classic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marshall University women's golf team closed out the Butler Fall Classic on Tuesday in fifth as sophomore Emily McLatchey finished tied for second at the event. "I'm so unbelievably proud of Emily and the way she's been such a leader for us," Herd women's golf...
herdzone.com
No. 6 Herd Men’s Soccer Downs Robert Morris
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 6 Marshall University men's soccer team (6-1-2) took down the Robert Morris Colonials (3-6-1), 3-1, on Tuesday night at Hoops Family Field in Huntington, West Virginia. "I got a little frustrated there at the end. We didn't really grab the game," Herd...
herdzone.com
Men’s Golf Back in Action at Georgia State Invitational
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's golf team is back on the course at the Georgia State Invitational in Duluth, Georgia, beginning on Monday. Time: 8:30 a.m. shotgun start on Monday (36 holes), Tee times Tuesday on Holes 1 & 10 (18 holes) Place: Duluth, Ga. Course: Berkeley...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers
The Cardinals stay on the road in hopes of securing their first win in conference play at the Cavaliers.
Watch: Scott Satterfield announces shift in coaching responsibilities during weekly press conference
It's no secret, Louisville football is struggling. Following a 34-33 loss at Boston College, a game where Louisville entered as a two touchdown favorite, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced some shifting of roles within the coaching staff that will continue throughout the remainder of the season. Satterfield will have...
WLKY.com
Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville
The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
stateoflouisville.com
Is a coaching change financially viable for Louisville football?
As University of Louisville athletics tries to right the ship during turbulent times in football and basketball, a lack of funding may jeopardize its ability to replace its football coach. Nearing the halfway point of the 2022 season, Louisville faces the decision of whether or not to retain head coach...
Williamson Daily News
State funds awarded to former Braidy mill project returned; land donated
ASHLAND — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has secured the return of $15 million in state funds awarded by former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration for a proposed billion-dollar aluminum mill that never materialized. Meanwhile, the land planned for development in Boyd and Greenup counties will be donated back to...
WLKY.com
Belle of Louisville introduces haunted 'Ghost Cruise' to its fall events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belle of Louisville riverboat is adding a spooky cruise to its fall river trips. Oct. 29, the Belle will embark on its "Ghost Cruise." Louisville's famous steamboat will be temporarily renamed Idlewild for the event as passengers step back in time to Oct. 31, 1947.
wchstv.com
New Johnson Central High School will have a storm shelter inside the building
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — There's a new high school in the works in Paintsville, Kentucky, that will also include a storm shelter inside the building. Plans are to replace the 54-year old Johnson Central High School with a state-of-the-art facility that meets today's challenges -- not only academically but with mother nature.
Wave 3
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY
If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
wdrb.com
Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Home to the Biggest Burger in West Virginia, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of West Virginia. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
k105.com
Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.
A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
WSAZ
Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two juveniles died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police say two juveniles were driving north on Route 2 when they...
wdrb.com
Fire, smoke could be seen at Louisville airport Wednesday morning during emergency training drill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire and smoke could be visible at Louisville's airport on Wednesday, but it's all part of a drill. Officials at the Muhammad Ali International Airport said a full-scale aircraft emergency training exercise will start at 10 a.m. The SDF Public Safety Department and other local first...
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
