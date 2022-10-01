This Israel Based Startup ‘Olive Diagnostics’ has Launched an AI Powered Urinalysis Device that Saves Patients from Having to Pee in a Cup

Someone needs blood or platelets every 2 seconds in the United States, and nearly 16 million blood components are transfused each year. A car accident victim can require 100 units of blood, and one donation can save 3 lives. The importance of blood donation is obvious. But before you can donate blood, you should know your blood group. The most common method of classifying human blood is the ABO blood group system. Please continue reading to learn more about the four major blood groups and what they mean for blood transfusions.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO