Connecticut State

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Gov. Lamont highlights job opportunity resources for persons with disabilities

To commemorate October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Gov. Ned Lamont is highlighting the resources available to Connecticut residents with disabilities to “ensure that people with disabilities have full access to employment and involvement in their communities.” Among the resources available to persons with disabilities is Connecticut’s 10th Annual Disability Employment Resource Fair, which […] The post Gov. Lamont highlights job opportunity resources for persons with disabilities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
FOX 61

Connecticut expands food assistance program eligibility

CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 17,000 additional households are now eligible for food assistance in the state after Gov. Ned Lamont announced an expansion of benefits beginning in October. The new eligibility benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began on Oct. 1. Under the new eligibility benefit...
Connecticut State
Connecticut Business
cbia.com

SBA Awards Connecticut $200K for Small Business Export Grants

There is a new round of export grants available for Connecticut small businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration awarded $200,000 to Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development through the State Trade Expansion Program. STEP is designed to increase the number of small businesses that export, increase the value...
NBC Connecticut

Here's What Comes Next for CT ‘Hero Pay' Program

Saturday was the deadline to apply for the Connecticut “Hero Pay” program and the state is going to start the process of reviewing submissions. The state received around 190,000 completed submissions, which include uploading all documents and attestations, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. They said...
Eyewitness News

Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter

(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
Register Citizen

Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says

Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
i95 ROCK

October 2022 Brings New Laws to the Books for Connecticut Residents

The State of Connecticut has a few new laws on the books that took effect over the weekend while most of us slept. These new laws involve taking cheap lighters off the shelves like Large Dave pointed out last week to laws for law enforcement accountability, gun safety, juvenile justice, and much more.
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: TorqMaster, Inc.

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For October, we spoke with Gary Bebell, the president of TorqMaster, Inc., based in Stamford. When was your company founded?. The original core company started about 1981. TorqMaster became a separate product line...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Energy Grid’s Winter Reliability OK, But Could Be Pricey

The good news is that officials believe the energy grid in New England will be able to be maintained without any black- or brown-outs this winter. The bad news is that it’s going to cost the region much more to heat their homes and keep the lights on. “We’re...
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country

Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
