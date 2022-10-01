Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Lamont highlights job opportunity resources for persons with disabilities
To commemorate October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Gov. Ned Lamont is highlighting the resources available to Connecticut residents with disabilities to “ensure that people with disabilities have full access to employment and involvement in their communities.” Among the resources available to persons with disabilities is Connecticut’s 10th Annual Disability Employment Resource Fair, which […] The post Gov. Lamont highlights job opportunity resources for persons with disabilities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
At least 248,000 workers apply for CT hero pay amid concerns of availability
The state comptroller’s office will review at least 248,000 applications for pandemic bonuses but some of those requests are incomplete and it could be months before it’s clear how many private-sector workers will receive them — and how much they’ll get. What appears certain, however, is...
Lamont meets with M&T Bank CEO about layoffs and customer service complaints
Amid questions about layoffs and customer service, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) met with M&T Bank CEO and Chairman René F. Jones in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.
Connecticut expands food assistance program eligibility
CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 17,000 additional households are now eligible for food assistance in the state after Gov. Ned Lamont announced an expansion of benefits beginning in October. The new eligibility benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began on Oct. 1. Under the new eligibility benefit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbia.com
SBA Awards Connecticut $200K for Small Business Export Grants
There is a new round of export grants available for Connecticut small businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration awarded $200,000 to Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development through the State Trade Expansion Program. STEP is designed to increase the number of small businesses that export, increase the value...
NBC Connecticut
Here's What Comes Next for CT ‘Hero Pay' Program
Saturday was the deadline to apply for the Connecticut “Hero Pay” program and the state is going to start the process of reviewing submissions. The state received around 190,000 completed submissions, which include uploading all documents and attestations, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. They said...
Connecticut officials call on M&T Bank to provide answers following more than 300 layoffs
The bank says it has laid off 325 employees so far and plans to eliminate 333 more positions.
Eyewitness News
Deadline to register for essential workers financial relief program tonight, midnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - If you were an essential worker during the pandemic, tonight is the deadline to register for the premium pay program for financial relief. Ever since the Covid pandemic began in 2020, it has been frontline workers coming to work every day when people in many other industries were able to work from home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Connecticut residents eligible for home energy assistance program. Here’s how to apply
(WTNH) – Just in time for the colder weather, Congress approved an increase in energy assistance funding last week. The experts say the time to sign up is now. Last week, congress approved $1 billion for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. The program is administered by the state to help people pay […]
Eyewitness News
Connecticut gets funding for heating help this winter
(WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, help is on the way for those who might struggle to pay their heating bills this winter. Connecticut is getting about $21 million in federal funding to help low-income families. While Democrats are highlighting the increase, Republicans argue it’s not enough. “My household heats...
Register Citizen
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
stamfordplus.com
Connecticut Manufacturing Day Trade Show, Job Fair, and Maker Faire on October 7
BRIDGEPORT, CT – Friday, October 7, 2022, is National Manufacturing Day, and Connecticut is celebrating makers large and small with an exciting, free event open to all those pursuing careers in modern manufacturing. Come to Connecticut Manufacturing Day at Housatonic Community College (HCC) from 11am – 3pm to meet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
October 2022 Brings New Laws to the Books for Connecticut Residents
The State of Connecticut has a few new laws on the books that took effect over the weekend while most of us slept. These new laws involve taking cheap lighters off the shelves like Large Dave pointed out last week to laws for law enforcement accountability, gun safety, juvenile justice, and much more.
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: TorqMaster, Inc.
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For October, we spoke with Gary Bebell, the president of TorqMaster, Inc., based in Stamford. When was your company founded?. The original core company started about 1981. TorqMaster became a separate product line...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Energy Grid’s Winter Reliability OK, But Could Be Pricey
The good news is that officials believe the energy grid in New England will be able to be maintained without any black- or brown-outs this winter. The bad news is that it’s going to cost the region much more to heat their homes and keep the lights on. “We’re...
Secretary of the State candidate Stephanie Thomas talks early voting in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Democrat Secretary of the State candidate Stephanie Thomas gathered with state legislators Tuesday morning to talk early voting in Connecticut. Connecticut voters will decide this November if they want the option of voting in person before Election Day. That question will come in the form of a referendum on this year’s ballot.
More than 300 M&T employees in Connecticut laid off with more to come
(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank, has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees. M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the […]
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country
Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Comments / 1