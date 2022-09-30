CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Conover, North Carolina, couple pleaded guilty to felony charges for their role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced this week. Dale Jeremiah Shalvey, 38, and his wife, 37-year-old Tara Aileen Stottlemyer, were among three people who pleaded guilty...

CONOVER, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO