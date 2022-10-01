Read full article on original website
Coach Drinkwitz Weekly Press Conference - Oct. 4, 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri Football Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, to preview the Tigers' Southeastern Conference matchup at Florida. Fans can watch in the window above or on YouTube. Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker and student-athletes Tyrone Hopper, Jaylon Carlies,...
Volleyball Falls in Three at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of Missouri volleyball came up short against South Carolina, falling in three straight-sets (16-25, 20-25, 23-25). Mizzou (7-7 (0-4 SEC) had a duo lead the Tigers' offensive efforts. Senior Anna Dixon and sophomore Kaylee Cox both respectfully produced 11 terminations for the Tigers. Sophomore Jordan Iliff chipped in seven from the outside to help the Tigers' offensive charge.
Mevis Named SEC Player of the Week
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football's Harrison Mevis is the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced by the league on Monday. In front of Missouri's largest crowd since 2019, Mevis displayed an exceptional comeback against then-No. 1 Georgia, hitting 5-of-5 field goals, including two from 40+ and two from 50+. His final make of the game was a 56-yarder – the new national leader - that matched his career long from the 2021 Boston College game.
Mizzou Football Returns to St. Louis In 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri football is headed back to St. Louis for the first time since 2010. Mizzou's game against Memphis, scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, will now be played in St. Louis at The Dome at America's Center (66,965). The Tigers last played in St. Louis in 2010, a 23-13 win over Illinois, the final game of the Arch Rivalry Series, which ran from 2002-10. Mizzou went 6-0 in that series.
