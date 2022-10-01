ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Ready for Primetime at No. 17 Baylor

NORMAN – Coming off its first conference victory on the season, the Oklahoma volleyball team returns to the Lone Star State for the third time this season as they face No. 17 Baylor. "We are excited to get on the road and compete again," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said....
WACO, TX
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Land Three on Preseason All-Big 12 Team

NORMAN – Led by a pair of unanimous selections, the Oklahoma women's basketball team had three players earn preseason All-Big 12 honors as voted on by the league's coaches, it was announced Wednesday. Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams were two of the league's four unanimous selections to the preseason...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Wrap Up Play at the Ben Hogan Collegiate

FORT WORTH – The Oklahoma men's golf team closed play at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club on Tuesday by posting a 282 (+2), its lowest round of the tournament. Oklahoma (855, +15) finished tied with No. 8 Georgia Tech for 12th in the 16-team field...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Men's Basketball Mini Plan Packages Available Now

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma men's basketball mini plans are on sale now for the 2022-23 season. Three mini plan options are available to watch the Sooners this season, including the Championship, Weekend and Pick 6 packages. The Championship mini plan includes games against Texas (Dec. 31), Baylor (Jan....
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

2022 Fall Ball Central

The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team announced a seven-game 2022 fall schedule featuring three games against outside competition and four intrasquad scrimmages with an exciting format titled the Oklahoma Battle Series. Six of the seven exhibitions will be at Marita Hynes Field in Norman and open to the public. Follow along with all the action below.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

2022 Red River Showdown Fan Guide

As Sooner Nation gets ready to descend on Dallas for the 2022 AT&T Red River Showdown, please review the following important information to ensure you're game day ready!. 8:45 OU buses arrive Coliseum Dr. 9:00 Stadium gates open All gates. 10:25 Warrior Walk Cotton Bowl. 11:00 #BeatTexas Cotton Bowl. All...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Rosselli Announces Teyon Ware as Assistant Coach

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head wrestling coach Lou Rosselli filled the vacancy on his coaching staff Monday, announcing the addition of former two-time OU national champion Teyon Ware as an assistant coach. Ware joins Rosselli's staff after seven seasons at Wyoming, where he helped guide 33 Cowboys to...
NORMAN, OK

