Someone has rebuilt the Edgerunners mansion in Cyberpunk 2077

By Vikki Blake
 3 days ago
A Cyberpunk: Edgerunners fan has added the anime's mansion to Cyberpunk 2077 via a spectacular new mod.

Appropriately named V's Edgerunners Mansion - Apartment DLC , the PC mod "lets you purchase and access V's Mansion", adding "new sitting, sleeping, wardrobe, and shower interactions to it" (thanks, TheGamer ).

It's not cheap, though. To add V's Edgeunners Mansion to Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, you'll need E$150,000 in-game currency if your street cred is below 30, but those with a higher street cred get a cool 50 per cent discount. Oh, and you'll need the latest version of the Cyber Engine Tweaks mod to run the Edgerunners Mansion mod.

A new patch and the debut of the spin-off Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have sent Cyberpunk 2077's popularity soaring, with CD Projekt Red confirming it had now sold 20 million copies .

Just a couple of weeks back, we reported that SteamDB recorded that the number of concurrent Cyberpunk 2077 players had peaked at 37,000 , which itself was an impressive feat for a game that peaked at just 16,000 concurrent players in August. Now, it's routinely in the top 10 most-played games charts on Steam.

Cyberpunk 2077's quest director recently opened up about the game's difficult launch and, reflecting on its turnaround nearly two years later, said: "It's fucking good to be back".

Did you know that one of Cyberpunk: Edgerunner's most popular characters was nearly cut from the series' cast as some at CD Projekt Red thought she didn't belong?

The Phantom Liberty expansion was announced earlier this month , and it'll feature more of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand. That's the only planned expansion for the game , and while CD Projekt has more upgrades coming to Cyberpunk 2077, they'll be skipping old-gen consoles from here .

Keen to see what else CD Projekt Red is currently cooking up? Here's everything you need to know about the Witcher 4 , which was announced as being in development earlier this year.

