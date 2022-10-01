Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Corey Taylor talks to schoolkids about Slipknot: “It all stemmed from me just loving to sing”
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently spoke to schoolchildren about Slipknot’s music, answering questions posed by ten and 11 year-olds. Appearing on BBC Sounds with host Craig Charles last Thursday (September 29), Taylor was grilled by US fifth-graders. When asked whether Slipknot have songs that change time signatures, Taylor replied:...
Taylor Hawkins Helped Jane’s Addiction’s Classic Lineup Reunite
When Jane's Addiction kicks off their tour tonight, featuring most of the band's classic lineup, there is one man fans should thank: Taylor Hawkins. This fall, Jane's Addiction is hitting the road with the Smashing Pumpkins for an extensive tour of North America that lasts until mid-November. But this trek is special: bassist Eric Avery is back in the band for the first time since 2010. The only member of the band's classic lineup who won't be performing on the tour is guitarist Dave Navarro, who never left the group but recently announced that he'd have to sit out due to complications from long COVID.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
msn.com
Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne get caught up in an altercation with the paparazzi
Suicide Squad cast mates and best friends Margot Robbie and Cara Delevigne were involved in a violent incident with the paparazzi in Buenos Aires, Argentina over the weekend. According to TMZ, on early Sunday morning, after a night out, an Argentinian paparazzo harassed the two actresses as they were getting into an Uber from a restaurant in the La Boca neighborhood. Startled by the photographer, the Uber driver is said to have started driving with Delevigne inside the car, but Robbie only halfway in.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mick Jagger Once Revealed The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ Is About the Apocalypse
Mick Jagger said The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" is about the apocalypse and so is its parent album. The album became an international hit.
Pink Actively Hates Performing 1 of Her Biggest Hits: ‘I Wish I Could Burn That Song’
Pink's fans love her popular songs, but she isn't always eager to perform all of them. She shared which hit she really doesn't like to sing.
Eminem’s Drug Addiction ‘Skyrocketed’ After Proof Died: ’75 to 80 Valiums a Night’
Eminem and fellow Detroit rapper Proof were friends since childhood. When Proof died in 2006, Eminem had a hard time dealing with the loss — and his drug addiction 'skyrocketed' as a result.
msn.com
Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne caught in ‘punch-up’ that ended with arrests of two filmmakers
Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne were caught in an alleged “punch-up” that ended with two filmmakers being arrested and appearing in court. The incident happened after actress Margot, 32, and supermodel Cara, 30, had finished eating at the Patagonia Sur restaurant in the La Boca neighbourhood of Buenos Aires at 3am on Sunday (02.10.22) when a paparazzi tried to take their photo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kerrang
WILLOW: “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones. He’s so amazing”
This Friday, WILLOW will release her absolutely brilliant new album <COPINGMECHANISM> – and it’s by far her most rock and metal-influenced record so far. Following last year’s lately i feel EVERYTHING, on LP number five WILLOW channels everyone from Radiohead to Deftones – with the latter being a band in our world she’d particularly love to collaborate with. “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones,” WILLOW tells Kerrang!. “He’s so amazing.”
Coolio Once Called out Tupac for ‘Gangbanging’ in His Mid-20s
Coolio felt that several events led to Tupac changing into a completely different person, and it was a change Coolio wasn’t entirely okay with.
‘Married with Children’ star admits it was a ‘very misogynist show’
Amanda Bearse, who played Marcy Rhoades D’Arcy on “Married With Children,” says she understands why the show would be a victim of “cancel culture.” “It was a very misogynist show,” the actress told Page Six in a recent interview. “To me, there were some episodes and storylines that I really wasn’t a fan of … there is a bit of cancel culture around it, which to me is not inappropriate.” However, Bearse, 64, was quick to note that she’s “very grateful for that show for many reasons — mostly because it gave me my second career.” And that “second career” was directing. “Married With...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Blueface and Chrisean Rock reportedly break up
After years of being embroiled in their volatile romance, Chrisean Rock declared that she is terminating her toxic relationship with rapper Blueface. The two of them have made plenty of headlines for the past year with their public and private altercations and spats with their respective families. But for Rock,...
Chrisean Rock Says She Almost Got Locked Up After Catching Blueface Cheating on Her Again
It looks like Blueface's relationship with Chrisean Rock is on the rocks again. Rock revealed last night that she almost got locked up after catching Blueface cheating on her again. On Saturday (Oct. 1), Chrisean Rock jumped on Instagram Live and said that she almost went to jail after having...
Pete Doherty to release documentary about depths of his addiction
Pete Doherty is releasing a documentary chronicling the addiction issues he experienced at the height of his fame.The 90-minute film, Peter Doherty: Stranger In My Own Skin, comes from more than 200 hours of footage filmed over a 10-year period by his partner, the director-musician Katia deVidas.Launching at the Cannes event Mipcom, the documentary will explore the former Libertines frontman’s addictions to heroin, crack cocaine and ketamine.Doherty said: “The talent is the man and comes from the man and comes from the artist and doesn’t come from the drugs, and has never come from the drugs. “Part of the...
You have the eyes of an eagle if you can spot the cat prowling among this mountain of rubbish
IF you can spot the cat hiding in this tricky optical illusion within 20 seconds, you may have the eyes of a hawk. Known for being mischievous, sneaky and always landing on their feet, cats are known to get into some hilarious situations. We're not sure how anyone could find...
'He Never Stopped Drinking': Anthony Bourdain Struggled With Alcohol Addiction Leading Up To His Tragic Suicide
Anthony Bourdain was never able to recover from his alcohol addiction before he took his own life in a French hotel room in 2018, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by author Charles Leerhsen in his upcoming and unauthorized biography of the late celebrity chef, Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, which is set to hit bookshelves on October 11.According to Leerhsen, although Bourdain was successfully able to overcome his addiction to drugs, the 61-year-old Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown star continually struggled with alcoholism until the very end of his life.“He became someone that he...
pethelpful.com
Video of Turtle's Excited Reaction to His Owner Coming Home Has Us in Our Feelings
One of the greatest parts of being a pet owner is our reunions with our babies. After time apart, whether it is a month or a few hours, our pets always greet us with unbridled enthusiasm that we gladly return. One pet owner shared his experience being greeted by his pet every day when he gets home, and it is too good.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Comments / 2