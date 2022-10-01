Read full article on original website
Three Earn Qualifying Scores as Birmingham-Southern College Men's Dive Team Opens 2022-2023
BSC Women's Swim & Dive Team Performs Strong In Opening Meet
Birmingham-Southern College Panthers Women's Soccer Loses To Lynx
Montevallo Women's Soccer Drops Road Matchup at West Florida
Hewitt-Trussville grad Brent Key gets first win as Georgia Tech head coach
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor PITTSBURGH — Hewitt-Trussville graduate got his first win as the Georgia Tech Head Coach as the Yellow Jackets upset No. 24 Pitt Panthers, 26-21, on Saturday, October 1. Key was named interim head coach of his Alma Mater on Wednesday, September 27, shortly after Geoff Collins was relieved of his […]
Reigning Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year commits to Jacksonville State
Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods – the reigning Class 6A back of the year – announced his commit to Jacksonville State on Sunday afternoon. The senior accounted for 7 TDs and 216 all-purpose yards in a win over Paul Bryant on Friday night. He was 6-of-10 passing for 177 yards and also ran for 39 yards on seven carries.
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world united at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
Benefits of Electric Vehicles Shared by Owners at Birmingham Event
Laura Craft couldn’t pick just one benefit when asked to name the best thing about driving an electric vehicle. “It is fast, it is convenient and it’s everything I could ever want a car to be,” she said. “It’s powerful and practical. It’s the best of both worlds.”
October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham
The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there’s so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
Birmingham Mom Collective is Hiring :: Sales Director in Birmingham, AL
Are you a sales guru? Enjoy coming up with creative ideas and seeing them put into action? Do you get a thrill working with clients and helping them find solutions to their needs? Our Sales Director position could be for you!. This is a flexible work-from-home position, and you will...
ADCNR Seeks Manager for Walker County Public Fishing Lake
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper, Alabama. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is...
Hop City 10th Annual Anniversary Party
Join us on Sunday, October 2 from 12:00 – 7:00 pm as Hop City celebrates 10 amazing years in the Magic City!. We’ll have 60+ options of rare & special craft beers to enjoy in the likes of which many of you have never seen or tasted before! There will be a local artist’s market, food trucks, and some of Birmingham’s best bands performing all day! Performers include The Blips, The Dirty Lungs and Cheyloe & her Sleepless Knights.
Fire at Birmingham apartment complex damages 4 units
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:00 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at the 1000 block of Villa Rica Ct. Birmingham Fire crews responded to the location due to reports of the roof being on fire. Four units were damaged, according to...
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
Family pleads for public’s help searching for missing man from Anniston
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for a missing man in Anniston continues. De’Angelo Allen was last seen almost two weeks ago. His family says they haven’t heard from him since September 21. Allen’s mother, Adisa Pruitt says they are extremely concerned. She says it is unlike him...
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
