Birmingham, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Three Earn Qualifying Scores as Birmingham-Southern College Men's Dive Team Opens 2022-2023

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Women's Swim & Dive Team Performs Strong In Opening Meet

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern College Panthers Women's Soccer Loses To Lynx

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Women's Soccer Drops Road Matchup at West Florida

MONTEVALLO, AL
CBS 42

The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world united at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
LINCOLN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Benefits of Electric Vehicles Shared by Owners at Birmingham Event

Laura Craft couldn’t pick just one benefit when asked to name the best thing about driving an electric vehicle. “It is fast, it is convenient and it’s everything I could ever want a car to be,” she said. “It’s powerful and practical. It’s the best of both worlds.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham

The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there’s so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
CULLMAN, AL
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
outdooralabama.com

ADCNR Seeks Manager for Walker County Public Fishing Lake

The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper, Alabama. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is...
JASPER, AL
Bham Now

Hop City 10th Annual Anniversary Party

Join us on Sunday, October 2 from 12:00 – 7:00 pm as Hop City celebrates 10 amazing years in the Magic City!. We’ll have 60+ options of rare & special craft beers to enjoy in the likes of which many of you have never seen or tasted before! There will be a local artist’s market, food trucks, and some of Birmingham’s best bands performing all day! Performers include The Blips, The Dirty Lungs and Cheyloe & her Sleepless Knights.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fire at Birmingham apartment complex damages 4 units

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:00 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at the 1000 block of Villa Rica Ct. Birmingham Fire crews responded to the location due to reports of the roof being on fire. Four units were damaged, according to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison

Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL

