With this new period looming for Bandai’s Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Seriesblock has been wrapped up with the newZenkai seriesblock launching in September 2022 with a sequence of promo playing cards, starter decks, and an enlargement. The set, named Dawn of the Z-Legends, is the eightieth most important set and is first to incorporate the Z-Cards-named “More of the Z-Legends” class. According to Bandai, this set and its related decks and promos function all-saga sagas. Taking the consideration of the discharge of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Games, Bleeding Cool will take a look at a number of the most intriguing upcoming playing cards from a collector’s perspective. Today we have now an attention-grabbing card from the multi-colored part of the set.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO