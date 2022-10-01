In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host VR YouTuber JayBratt, who spent 10 straight days and nights in digital actuality. JayBratt explains what it’s wish to spend each second of every single day in VR for over per week. Other matters embody the discharge of BONELAB, Playstation VR titles value enjoying right now, and prime picks for Quest 2 equipment.

