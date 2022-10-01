Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Season 6 Episode 4 with JayBrattVR
In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host VR YouTuber JayBratt, who spent 10 straight days and nights in digital actuality. JayBratt explains what it’s wish to spend each second of every single day in VR for over per week. Other matters embody the discharge of BONELAB, Playstation VR titles value enjoying right now, and prime picks for Quest 2 equipment.
daystech.org
Apple Music celebrates 100 million songs mark in its catalog
Apple simply introduced it has hit the 100 million songs mark in its Apple Music catalog. With that, the corporate is wanting again at 21 years of the invention of iTunes, which might function as much as 1,000 songs in folks’s pockets, and now customers can have 100,000x that on Apple Music.
Comments / 0