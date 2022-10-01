Read full article on original website
iPhone Battery Meter in iOS 16: Why Apple Is Making a Change
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Apple’s newest cell software program replace for the iPhone — iOS 16 — is chockful of cool new features, however no person’s excellent. iOS 16 additionally comes with new adjustments that some users have found annoying, just like the Search button on the home screen.
Some Google Maps Users May Get Free Wireless Service for the Rest of 2022
If free wi-fi service for the remainder of 2022 appears like a journey price taking, think about turning to Google Maps as your navigation software – and begin contributing. Google Fi, Google’s cell phone service, is providing choose customers free Google Fi service till the tip of the yr, the website AndroidCentral reports.
Google Pixel Watch: The anti-Apple Watch I’ve been waiting for? A new default for Android users?
Welcome to Techtober! Coming up – massive daddy Google with its Pixel 7 event, beginning October 6 at 10am ET. Although the Pixel 7 smartphone collection will steal the present, we’re additionally getting one thing else thrilling – Google’s first smartwatch – the aptly named Google Pixel Watch!Just like how an iPhone consumer jumps instantly to the Apple Watch once they’re trying to purchase one thing for his or her wrist, presumably so will an Android consumer leap to this upcoming Google Pixel Watch, proper?
Google shuts down Translate service in China
Google pulled its search engine from China in 2010 due to heavy authorities web censorship. Since then, Google has had a troublesome relationship with the Chinese market. The finish of Google Translate in China marks an extra retreat by the U.S. expertise large from the world’s second-largest financial system.
WhatsApp is prepared to block screenshots in the Android and iOS app
The WhatsApp service will introduce a brand new operate that guarantees to alter the way in which we use this messaging app for Android and iOS. The blocking on a screenshot in addition to display recordings nonetheless is within the testing section. WhatsApp needs to enhance its utility’s safety and...
Tim Cook Says Average Person Doesn’t Know What ‘Metaverse’ Means
Apple CEO Tim Cook says the typical individual doesn’t perceive the ‘metaverse’ idea because it stands. “I always think it’s important that people understand what something is. And I’m really not sure the average person can tell you what the metaverse is,” Tim Cook told Dutch information outlet Bright. The phrase itself was coined by science fiction creator Neal Stephenson to explain a collective place in a 3D-derived web–like Second Life or Fortnite. The idea of a metaverse hasn’t been a spotlight for Apple, in contrast to Meta.
Assistant Driving Mode drops Google Maps, no longer like Android Auto
In May of 2019, Google Assistant Driving Mode was announced to switch “Android Auto for Phone Screens.” The launch occurred slowly, with the earlier expertise not going away till this June. Assistant Driving Mode is now dropping Google Maps integration and this noticeably modifications the expertise to the purpose the place it’s now not an Android Auto alternative.
Iphone 14 Pro news: iPhone 14 Pro camera bump impacts wireless charging, users say incompatible with most chargers
The all-new iPhone 14 sequence was welcomed with fanfare. Apple’s improvements akin to Dynamic Island, 48MP digicam sensor has garnered nice evaluations for the flagship units. However, now all those that purchased the iPhone 14 Pro appear to be reporting distinctive points. According to newest studies, customers have raised...
Explainer-What is an 'everything app' and why does Elon Musk want to make one?
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Why is Elon Musk suddenly thinking about creating an "everything app," and what does that even mean?. The question arose on Tuesday after the billionaire chief executive of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) reversed course on his earlier decision not to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) read more . Musk is now willing to proceed with his original plan to buy the social media company for $44 billion and late on Tuesday he tweeted: "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."
I went to an Apple store and all I heard was bad news
I’m truly fairly emotional. So after I heard the dangerous information, I needed to do one thing. Bloomberg had reported that Apple would not enhance manufacturing of the iPhone 14 — sure, the entire iPhone 14 models — as a result of demand wasn’t fairly what the corporate had hoped.
The new Google Home app redesign looks fantastic
A brand new, main Google Home design overhaul is coming quickly to the delight of customers in all places. Many have been sad with the Google Home app’s UI for fairly a while as its streamlined strategy to offering data seemingly took some company away from sensible dwelling gadget homeowners. The new redesign, nonetheless, goals to present customers extra management over their units and settings than ever earlier than.
Warning for millions of iPhone and Android users over dangerous ‘smishing’ texts – The Sun
IF YOU obtain a suspicious textual content claiming to be out of your financial institution or supply service, assume twice earlier than opening it. Hackers are concentrating on smartphones throughout the globe by sending out messages dressed as much as look as if they’re from a trusted entity. Clicking...
Nest Doorbell Gets a New Wired Version for $179
A brand new Nest Doorbell has been introduced this morning, this time solely with a wired-power possibility. After the battery model from final yr was found to have suffered from battery-related limitations, this has been an merchandise we hoped Google would give us. This new Nest Doorbell (wired) is available...
iPhone and Android Smartphone will be charged with the same Charger, the price is only 1 thousand
New Delhi. Whenever you journey, it turns into very tough to hold a charger. But very quickly a charger can be coming which might cost any cellular, speaker. So allow us to additionally inform you one thing about it when you don’t want to alter the charger to cost a smartphone. Today we’re going to inform you about some such chargers, so let’s find out about them-
TCL Tab 10 5G Review
TCL’s Tab 10 5G ($299.99) stands out from the gang of Android tablets because of its lengthy battery life, snappy efficiency, and 5G assist. We’re not followers of its paltry 32GB of storage or TCL’s weak software program improve dedication, however the Tab 10 5G simply blows rivals just like the Nuu Tab 10 ($299.99) out of the water and affords a significantly better worth than TCL’s pricier Tab Pro 5G ($399.99). If you want quick mobile connectivity out of your pill, it is a good wager, although the Wi-Fi solely Lenovo Tab 11 Plus ($259.99) stays our Editors’ Choice winner due to its extra reasonably priced worth and sharper show.
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
Experts Warn of New RatMilad Android Spyware Targeting Enterprise Devices
A novel Android malware referred to as RatMilad has been noticed concentrating on a Middle Eastern enterprise cellular machine by concealing itself as a VPN and cellphone quantity spoofing app. The cellular trojan features as superior spy ware with capabilities that receives and executes instructions to gather and exfiltrate all...
Meta: The Negative Outlook And Why I Stay Long (NASDAQ:META)
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has been going by means of a brutal sell-off because the begin of the 12 months, and the endless challenges will seemingly transfer the inventory sideways for the foreseeable future. Undoubtedly, the cyclical nature of the promoting enterprise will weigh on the corporate’s financials within the subsequent quarters, too.
Apple Names New Vice Presidents for Silicon, Maps and Services
Apple has now named quite a few new vice presidents for its groups, together with Maps, Services and Silicon groups getting new supervisors in these areas. According to Mark Gurman in his latest “Power On” publication, this modification usually happens between September and October. Apple Names New Vice...
Elon Musk Turning Buyers Against Tesla?
Is Elon Musk more and more a legal responsibility for Tesla within the Electric Vehicle race. This story was initially printed on July 30. On Monday, Elon Musk infuriated Ukrainians when he urged that the nation search a negotiated answer to the invasion by Russia and cede Crimea for good.
