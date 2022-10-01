Oct 5 (Reuters) - Why is Elon Musk suddenly thinking about creating an "everything app," and what does that even mean?. The question arose on Tuesday after the billionaire chief executive of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) reversed course on his earlier decision not to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) read more . Musk is now willing to proceed with his original plan to buy the social media company for $44 billion and late on Tuesday he tweeted: "Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

