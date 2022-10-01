Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Assistant Driving Mode drops Google Maps, no longer like Android Auto
In May of 2019, Google Assistant Driving Mode was announced to switch “Android Auto for Phone Screens.” The launch occurred slowly, with the earlier expertise not going away till this June. Assistant Driving Mode is now dropping Google Maps integration and this noticeably modifications the expertise to the purpose the place it’s now not an Android Auto alternative.
daystech.org
Some Google Maps Users May Get Free Wireless Service for the Rest of 2022
If free wi-fi service for the remainder of 2022 appears like a journey price taking, think about turning to Google Maps as your navigation software – and begin contributing. Google Fi, Google’s cell phone service, is providing choose customers free Google Fi service till the tip of the yr, the website AndroidCentral reports.
daystech.org
Substack officially launches its ‘Reader’ Android app
Substack is formally launching its Android app following beta assessments, the corporate announced on Tuesday. The roll out of the Android app comes six months after Substack launched its iOS app. The Substack Reader app brings your entire Substack subscriptions into one place the place you’ll be able to learn content material from writers you comply with. The app can also be designed to offer writers the power to higher join with their readers.
daystech.org
Google probing why Android Auto broke on some Pixel phones following Android 13 update
Google is investigating and apparently engaged on a problem which appears to have damaged the power of some Pixel 5 smartphones to run Android Auto. It is reported that the problem arose after a number of Pixel 5 homeowners upgraded their OS to Android 13. Some customers additionally declare that workaround options like resetting the automotive to manufacturing unit settings labored for them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
daystech.org
iPhone Battery Meter in iOS 16: Why Apple Is Making a Change
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. Apple’s newest cell software program replace for the iPhone — iOS 16 — is chockful of cool new features, however no person’s excellent. iOS 16 additionally comes with new adjustments that some users have found annoying, just like the Search button on the home screen.
daystech.org
The new Google Home app redesign looks fantastic
A brand new, main Google Home design overhaul is coming quickly to the delight of customers in all places. Many have been sad with the Google Home app’s UI for fairly a while as its streamlined strategy to offering data seemingly took some company away from sensible dwelling gadget homeowners. The new redesign, nonetheless, goals to present customers extra management over their units and settings than ever earlier than.
daystech.org
Apple Seeds New Betas of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]
Apple immediately seeded the fourth beta of iOS 16.1 to builders for testing functions, with the beta coming one week after the discharge of the third iOS 16.1 beta. The iOS 16.1 beta can also be joined by the fifth beta of iPadOS 16.1, which is on a barely completely different schedule as Apple began testing it previous to the launch of iOS 16.
daystech.org
Asus CM3 Chromebook Review – Mobility and versatility in a lightweight package
Chromebooks proceed to be a quiet achiever within the laptop computer area. They’re sometimes fairly financial, however, coupled with Google providers present all of the performance that almost all customers want in day-to-day dwelling. It’s been a short while since I had the prospect to evaluation a Chromebook, so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
daystech.org
Iphone 14 Pro news: iPhone 14 Pro camera bump impacts wireless charging, users say incompatible with most chargers
The all-new iPhone 14 sequence was welcomed with fanfare. Apple’s improvements akin to Dynamic Island, 48MP digicam sensor has garnered nice evaluations for the flagship units. However, now all those that purchased the iPhone 14 Pro appear to be reporting distinctive points. According to newest studies, customers have raised...
daystech.org
This hidden iOS 16 feature lets you control your nearby devices
It’s useful to discover ways to management close by gadgets on iPhone. If you’ve got not heard of this earlier than, it might sound like a pipe dream, however it’s truly a brand new characteristic on Apple’s iOS 16 that’s straightforward to overlook. Provided they’re all signed into Apple’s iCloud system you’ll be able to management close by gadgets in your iPhone. It’s simply one other instance of the small particulars that make the iPhone one of many best phones out there.
daystech.org
Warning for millions of iPhone and Android users over dangerous ‘smishing’ texts – The Sun
IF YOU obtain a suspicious textual content claiming to be out of your financial institution or supply service, assume twice earlier than opening it. Hackers are concentrating on smartphones throughout the globe by sending out messages dressed as much as look as if they’re from a trusted entity. Clicking...
daystech.org
Tim Cook Says Average Person Doesn’t Know What ‘Metaverse’ Means
Apple CEO Tim Cook says the typical individual doesn’t perceive the ‘metaverse’ idea because it stands. “I always think it’s important that people understand what something is. And I’m really not sure the average person can tell you what the metaverse is,” Tim Cook told Dutch information outlet Bright. The phrase itself was coined by science fiction creator Neal Stephenson to explain a collective place in a 3D-derived web–like Second Life or Fortnite. The idea of a metaverse hasn’t been a spotlight for Apple, in contrast to Meta.
NFL・
daystech.org
iPhone and Android Smartphone will be charged with the same Charger, the price is only 1 thousand
New Delhi. Whenever you journey, it turns into very tough to hold a charger. But very quickly a charger can be coming which might cost any cellular, speaker. So allow us to additionally inform you one thing about it when you don’t want to alter the charger to cost a smartphone. Today we’re going to inform you about some such chargers, so let’s find out about them-
daystech.org
I went to an Apple store and all I heard was bad news
I’m truly fairly emotional. So after I heard the dangerous information, I needed to do one thing. Bloomberg had reported that Apple would not enhance manufacturing of the iPhone 14 — sure, the entire iPhone 14 models — as a result of demand wasn’t fairly what the corporate had hoped.
daystech.org
Nest Doorbell Gets a New Wired Version for $179
A brand new Nest Doorbell has been introduced this morning, this time solely with a wired-power possibility. After the battery model from final yr was found to have suffered from battery-related limitations, this has been an merchandise we hoped Google would give us. This new Nest Doorbell (wired) is available...
daystech.org
Apple is preparing to release iOS 16.3 here
Apple is shifting in the direction of giving up an replace to iOS 16.0.3, which ought to repair main errors within the new model of the brand new iPhone 14 Pro. The replace is out there for obtain both this or subsequent week. The replace will repair the issue of...
daystech.org
Google shuts down Translate service in China
Google pulled its search engine from China in 2010 due to heavy authorities web censorship. Since then, Google has had a troublesome relationship with the Chinese market. The finish of Google Translate in China marks an extra retreat by the U.S. expertise large from the world’s second-largest financial system.
daystech.org
Gamevice announced a new flexible cci for iOS & Android
Gamevice introduced their newest cell controller design within the announcement of the Gamevice Flex for iOS and Android. Compared to the earlier fashions, this can be a nice enchancment. For occasion, a controller supplies a way more snug grip and really feel in your cell phone so that you could simply play video games with a correct controller. The firm is selling the discharge of this new controller with restricted time for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, and it’s been mentioned to be a free month of Ultimate subscription. The month shall be paid out for 2 free months, plus a further month within the unit. Please learn extra about it under. The controller will start on October twenty fifth.
daystech.org
Seeed Studio Announces New NVIDIA Jetson Orin, Orin NX-Powered reComputer Models
Seeed Studio has introduced an replace to its reComputer vary, with a pair of latest fashions powered by the client’s alternative of NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano or Orin NX edge AI system-on-module. “Seeed Studio has launched the reComputer full system and service board to help the NVIDIA Jetson Orin...
daystech.org
TCL Tab 10 5G Review
TCL’s Tab 10 5G ($299.99) stands out from the gang of Android tablets because of its lengthy battery life, snappy efficiency, and 5G assist. We’re not followers of its paltry 32GB of storage or TCL’s weak software program improve dedication, however the Tab 10 5G simply blows rivals just like the Nuu Tab 10 ($299.99) out of the water and affords a significantly better worth than TCL’s pricier Tab Pro 5G ($399.99). If you want quick mobile connectivity out of your pill, it is a good wager, although the Wi-Fi solely Lenovo Tab 11 Plus ($259.99) stays our Editors’ Choice winner due to its extra reasonably priced worth and sharper show.
NFL・
Comments / 0