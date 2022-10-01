ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV

Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
The Very Best Things to Do and See in Nevada

There’s so much to do in Nevada! From exploring the bustling city life of Las Vegas to enjoying the tranquil beauty of Lake Tahoe, there’s something for everyone in this state. And that’s not even mentioning all of the great hiking and camping opportunities in the nearby Sierra...
Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Asian Night Market is coming back to Las Vegas this weekend. Joining us now with more from the Asian Community Development Council is Chloe Hsia and from GYU Plus, Izzy Cabrera, and Luis DeSantos.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belcarra, a Gated, New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Belcarra, a gated, new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just west of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Belcarra is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005472/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Belcarra, a gated, new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Top Cities Who ‘Swear’ The Most; See Where Las Vegas Ranks

There was a huge study done on SWEARING identifying the Top Ten big cities that swear the most and guess what, Las Vegas was NOT #1! Preply published the results of this study in a recent article that most people found surprising to say the least!. In fact, residents of...
Las Vegas is decking the halls this holiday season

Enchant, producers of some of the world's largest Christmas light experiences, will be creating a pair of festive holiday experiences in Las Vegas this year. At Resorts World, the first "Enchant of the Strip" will feature more than 4 million outdoor lights across 10 acres. The display will include a walk-through light maze experience and a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree.
