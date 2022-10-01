Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
New tiered water rates approved for the Las Vegas valley affecting high water users
Members of the Las Vegas Valley Water District met on Tuesday to discuss and approve new water rates.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV
Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
gotodestinations.com
The Very Best Things to Do and See in Nevada
There’s so much to do in Nevada! From exploring the bustling city life of Las Vegas to enjoying the tranquil beauty of Lake Tahoe, there’s something for everyone in this state. And that’s not even mentioning all of the great hiking and camping opportunities in the nearby Sierra...
Las Vegas ranks in top 10 of 100 best taco spots in the US, according to Yelp ratings
Looking for the best tacos to celebrate National Taco Day?
Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside trunk of car in Las Vegas
A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.
news3lv.com
Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Asian Night Market is coming back to Las Vegas this weekend. Joining us now with more from the Asian Community Development Council is Chloe Hsia and from GYU Plus, Izzy Cabrera, and Luis DeSantos.
Tropicana Las Vegas Sold – Will It Be the Next Iconic Vegas Implosion?!?
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the big sale of the Tropicana Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!. You...
Fox5 KVVU
Man helps clean trash at Las Vegas dog park 7 days a week, rain or shine
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s not every day you find someone willing to clean up trash and dog poop seven days a week at a dog park. However, one Henderson man does just that. John Blackwell and his one-year-old Labrador Retriever, Shadow, visit Dog Fancier’s Park in Las...
Las Vegas locals feel effects of higher gas prices
It's a new month, and while some may be thinking of holiday travel the increase at the gas pump is making it hard for many to just get to and from work every day.
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belcarra, a Gated, New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Belcarra, a gated, new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just west of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Belcarra is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005472/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Belcarra, a gated, new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
963kklz.com
Top Cities Who ‘Swear’ The Most; See Where Las Vegas Ranks
There was a huge study done on SWEARING identifying the Top Ten big cities that swear the most and guess what, Las Vegas was NOT #1! Preply published the results of this study in a recent article that most people found surprising to say the least!. In fact, residents of...
travelweekly.com
Las Vegas is decking the halls this holiday season
Enchant, producers of some of the world's largest Christmas light experiences, will be creating a pair of festive holiday experiences in Las Vegas this year. At Resorts World, the first "Enchant of the Strip" will feature more than 4 million outdoor lights across 10 acres. The display will include a walk-through light maze experience and a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree.
8 Artists Who Deserve A Las Vegas Residency
After hearing that late rap icon Coolio had plans to begin a Las Vegas residency, we thought of 8 artists who we hope get one soon as well.
Las Vegas Animal Foundation announces pause on dog adoptions due to illness
The Animal Foundation sent a tweet on Monday that there is a temporary pause on adoptions because animals may have been exposed to a respiratory illness.
Las Vegas Hells Angels leader arrested in court, prosecutors call biker group ‘criminal organization’ as 8 face charges
A judge ordered the Las Vegas chapter leader of the Hells Angels to be taken into custody Monday on upgraded charges of racketeering and other offenses connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway.
Plans announced for second Latter-day Saint temple in northwest Las Vegas
A second Latter-day Saint temple will be constructed in the Las Vegas valley, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced.
vegas24seven.com
Palms Casino Resort Welcomes Fall with Seasonal Specials, Free Offers, and More
Palms Casino Resort Welcomes Fall with Seasonal Specials, Free Offers, and More. Free Shuttle to Allegiant Stadium, First Day Perks for Club Serrano Members, Room Package, and More Make Palms the Perfect Place for Fall. Fall is in the air and there’s a bounty of special offers and promotions waiting...
Las Vegas police investigate use of force incident after stabbing at park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a use of force incident that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to police, a video of the incident is circulating on social media. Police said the incident began when officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Washington and Oasis […]
