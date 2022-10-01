Read full article on original website
Related
capitalsoup.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Activates the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, Making $50 Million Available – At Least $10 Million of Which Must Go to Assist Agricultural Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia counties are eligible to apply. Governor Ron DeSantis today activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, making $50 million available — at least $10...
capitalsoup.com
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Waives Work Search Reporting and Additional Reemployment Assistance Requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
CONNECT is available Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.,. Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity this week announced that work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. By waiving these requirements, eligible Floridians will be able to quickly apply and receive reemployment assistance and disaster unemployment assistance benefits.
capitalsoup.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Opening of First Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Myers for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Disaster Recovery Center at Lakes Regional Library. Governor Ron DeSantis today announced the opening of the first Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian at the Lakes Regional Library located at 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919. This DRC location opened to provide services to Hurricane Ian survivors today at 1:30 p.m. and will be operational from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily. The DRC is collocated with more than 10 agencies to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm.
capitalsoup.com
DBPR Issues Construction Contractor-Related Emergency Order to Assist Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts
Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie S. Griffin has signed DBPR Emergency Order 2022-03. The emergency order waives certain contractor requirements to more quickly assist homeowners and businesses with recovery and repairs in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s impacts to the state. “Governor Ron DeSantis has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capitalsoup.com
Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Ian deaths
Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. There are now 68 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below. Collier – 4 — Hardee...
capitalsoup.com
Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues
Governor Ron DeSantis today received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Yesterday, the Governor visited Sarasota and DeSoto counties to distribute hot food, meet with survivors, and issue updates. To watch the Governor’s remarks from yesterday’s events, click here, here, and here.
capitalsoup.com
Florida National Guard Response to Hurricane Ian
Joint Task Force Florida (JTTF) has 5,227 personnel activated and is executing missions in response to Hurricane Ian. The Task Force is currently supporting 207 missions, including executing search and rescue (SAR) missions throughout southwest and central Florida. JTTF members have rescued and evacuated more than 2,350 people so far (more than 2,100 civilians from flooded areas via truck, over 200 rotary wing rescues, and over 50 boat rescues).
Comments / 0