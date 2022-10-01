Governor DeSantis Waives Work Search Reporting and Additional Reemployment Assistance Requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
capitalsoup.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Activates the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, Making $50 Million Available – At Least $10 Million of Which Must Go to Assist Agricultural Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia counties are eligible to apply. Governor Ron DeSantis today activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, making $50 million available — at least $10...
capitalsoup.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Opening of First Disaster Recovery Center in Fort Myers for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Disaster Recovery Center at Lakes Regional Library. Governor Ron DeSantis today announced the opening of the first Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian at the Lakes Regional Library located at 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919. This DRC location opened to provide services to Hurricane Ian survivors today at 1:30 p.m. and will be operational from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily. The DRC is collocated with more than 10 agencies to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm.
capitalsoup.com
FDLE agents and analysts working in support of Hurricane Ian recovery
Nearly 100 FDLE agents and analysts are working in Southwest Florida in support of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Today I’m in Cape Coral working with local officials to set up a base camp that will provide housing, food, showers and laundry services for U.S. Coast Guard members. I appreciate the help of Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter in making this happen.”
capitalsoup.com
Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Ian deaths
Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. There are 72 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below. Collier – 5 — Hardee –...
capitalsoup.com
Florida Public Power Nearing Full Restoration Following Hurricane Ian
In less than five days since the extremely powerful and massive Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida and then cut across the state, Florida’s public power utilities have restored power to 98 percent of customers who experienced outages following the hurricane. More than 99 percent of the over 1.5 million Florida public power customers are receiving electricity.
capitalsoup.com
Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues
Governor Ron DeSantis today received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Yesterday, the Governor visited Sarasota and DeSoto counties to distribute hot food, meet with survivors, and issue updates. To watch the Governor’s remarks from yesterday’s events, click here, here, and here.
capitalsoup.com
Florida National Guard Response to Hurricane Ian
Joint Task Force Florida (JTTF) has 5,164 personnel activated and is executing missions in response to Hurricane Ian. The Task Force has supported 222 missions, including executing search and rescue (SAR) missions throughout southwest and central Florida. JTTF members have rescued and evacuated more than 2,300 citizens from flooded areas.
