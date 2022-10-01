Governor DeSantis Waives Work Search Reporting and Additional Reemployment Assistance Requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Disaster Recovery Center at Lakes Regional Library. Governor Ron DeSantis today announced the opening of the first Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian at the Lakes Regional Library located at 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919. This DRC location opened to provide services to Hurricane Ian survivors today at 1:30 p.m. and will be operational from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily. The DRC is collocated with more than 10 agencies to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO