8-man football report: Wellsville takes on Pembroke during Senior Night; Bolivar-Richburg stays unbeaten (photo gallery)

Wellsville boys soccer wins, Fillmore girls win, boys score 11 goals; county roundup
CAMPBELL — Sophomore Evan Billings was the star of the show for the Wellsville Lions on their latest road trip Monday night. Across all 80 minutes that their battle with host Campbell-Savona would see, his goal was the only one that found the back of the net, as he put the Lions on top for good in the first half while Logan Dunbar provided an incredible showing in goal to help secure the 1-0 win over the Panthers.
Cuba-Rushford football with huge shutout win over South Seneca, 14-0; 11-man team wins first for coach Jarrod Bell (photo gallery and story)
CUBA — It’s been four long seasons since the Cuba-Rushford Rebels football program last had a taste of sweet, sweet victory. Saturday afternoon, that long stand of waiting patiently would all come to an exciting end. The feeling of jubilation surrounded the field in Cuba when the Rebels...
First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
John Prete, 93, decorated veteran, community leader, dies after being struck by a vehicle
John Prete, who has spent over 60 years as a community and civic leader in Hornell passed away Friday after being stuck be a car while he was out on a walk. Prete, who died from the injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital, was 93. The driver was ticketed for failure to take due care with a pedestrian in the roadway. The investigation is ongoing.
Women’s Wave coming to Wellsville this Saturday October 8 at the Fasset Greenspace
Meet the speakers planned for this Saturday in downtown Wellsville. WHEN: Sat. Oct. 8th, 1:00 pm Gather/Sign-making, 1:30 pm Rally, followed by March. WHERE: Fassett GreenSpace, 55 N Main Street, Wellsville, NY. INFO: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/women-s-wave-rally-march-wellsville-ny-1 LOCAL CONTACT: Patty MacEwan 703/582-8476. Allegany County – On Saturday October 8th, a Women’s Wave is...
Gorgeous Farm For Sale In Springville, NY [PHOTOS]
The fall is the perfect time to shop for houses in Western New York. The leaves are changing and the cooler air has moved in. There are some pretty spectacular places to see and consider if you are buying a home. There are some homes that are fit for "the...
Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
Wounded Warriors honor Canisteo Police Department officer and Veteran Brent Nadjadi with new home
Wounded veteran and Canisteo police officer receives new accessible home. There was a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new fully accessible home for a wounded combat veteran who was born and raised in Bath. The mortgage-free home was offered Tuesday to Staff Sergeant Brent Nadjadi. Previously, Nadjadi had lived in a home that couldn’t accommodate his needs. The home became a reality thanks largely to the efforts and support of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and general contractor Welliver.
18-year-old driver dies after McKean County rollover
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 18-year-old driver has died following an accident overnight in McKean County. His teenaged passenger was seriously injured. At about 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 3, Donovan Smith was driving north on Forest Road 173 (Fire Road). A Pennsylvania State Police report said the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when Smith […]
Pennsylvania man killed, another seriously injured in crash in McKean County
A Pennsylvania man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in McKean County on Monday.
Three Charged with Rioting
Three people have been charged with rioting after a violent disturbance Saturday night. Foster Township Police are reporting the arrest of 56-year-old Arnold E. Sirline of Bradford, 19-year-old Joshua James Isaman of Olean, and 20-year-old Claudia Serline of Bradford on multiple charges, including felony riot, intent to commit a felony, harassment with physical contact, disorderly conduct – fighting, assault, and reckless endangerment.
Semi Hauling 40,000lbs of Bananas Overturns on I-86
LOWMAN, NY (WENY) -- A tractor-trailer hauling a load of bananas overturned on Interstate 86 Monday evening in Chemung County. The crash happened around 10:15PM Monday, in between exits 57 and 58 in the westbound lane. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, the truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of bananas when the driver lost control and overturned in the median.
Salamanca Woman Charged in Allegany Armed Robbery
A Salamanca woman was charged with an Allegany robbery Friday. New York State Police charged 32-year-old Alexa R. Knoxsah with felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon, felony possession of a weapon and felony robbery.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Anthony Nieves
Anthony Nieves is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Nieves has violated his probation. Nieves was convicted of criminal contempt in the first degree. Nieves is 33 years old. Nieves has black hair and brown eyes. Nieves is 5’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. The last...
Wyoming County Deputy flown to ECMC after patrol car struck at high speed
On September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23 p.m. the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an erratic operator on State Route 78, traveling eastbound towards the Town of Gainesville. Deputies responded to the area and were attempting to locate the suspect vehicle. A Deputy was stationary on Eddy Road at State Route 78 in the Town of Gainesville observing traffic, at which time the suspect vehicle failed to maneuver a curve in the roadway and left the shoulder. The vehicle continued through a grass field, crossing on to Eddy Road and striking the stationary patrol car at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision rotated the patrol car nearly 180 degrees, as it came to a rest facing south. The suspect vehicle came to a rest in a corn field, to the east of the intersection.
Olean Man Arrested on 12 Warrants
An Olean man was arrested on multiple warrants. Late Friday evening Olean police arrested 41-year-old Jermaine Samuel Price on 12 outstanding warrants. He was also charged with resisting arrest. Price is being held pending arraignment.
Screwdriver stabbing incident leads to arrest
Elmira Police report that a woman has been arrested following stabbing another with a screwdriver multiple times.
Canisteo man arrested for failure to appear in court
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Police arrested a Canisteo man for failing to appear in court on October 3. According to the Canisteo Village Police Department, 28-year-old Harley Marble did not appear in court for multiple charges he is facing. These charges include: Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and Petit Larceny.
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
Fremont man arrested for stealing over $3,000 in property
HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — A Fremont man has been arrested after he allegedly stole property worth over $3,000 from a Hornellsville business, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Loper, 44, was arrested on September 30, 2022, by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, Loper stole property valued in excess […]
