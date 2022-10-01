ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

2nd bat with rabies discovered in Orange County

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2weF3T_0iIMV4mB00
The Yuma myotis bat is common in western North America, including California. | Photo courtesy of Daniel Neal/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Orange County health officials are reporting the discovery of a second rabid bat in the last month.

A bat found Thursday outside the main lobby of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building on Alton Parkway in Irvine has tested positive for rabies, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Given the location and circumstance, the OC Health Care Agency urged residents to be on the alert and avoid contact with any bats.

“Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider,” the agency said.

Anyone who may have had physical contact with this bat or who saw someone else having contact with the bat was asked to call the agency’s Communicable Disease Control Division at 714-834-8180 to determine the risk for rabies.

Owners of pets who may have had contact with this bat should contact their veterinarian.

On Sept. 14, a bat found at a parking lot at Pickleball Court No. 1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center on 16400 Brookhurst St. tested positive for rabies.

The rabies virus is found in an animal’s saliva and is transmitted to people by a bite from a rabid animal. Although very rare, contamination of the eyes, mouth or an open wound by the saliva of a rabid animal can also transmit rabies.

Most cases of human rabies in the United States in recent years have resulted from bat strains of rabies; bats have very small teeth, and their bites may go unnoticed. Once a person begins showing signs and symptoms of rabies, the disease is nearly always fatal.

The OCHCA and OC Animal Care officials recommend the following actions to minimize the risk of rabies:

— Avoid all contact with wild animals;

— Vaccinate all cats and dogs against rabies;

— Do not sleep with open unscreened windows or doors;

— If bats are seen inside the house or other structure, close off the area and contact animal control;

— Do not leave pet food outside where it will attract wild animals;

— Immediately wash all animal bites with soap and water, being sure to flush the wound well, then contact your doctor;

— Report all animal bites to OC Animal Care;

— Report stray animals to OC Animal Care.

Comments / 3

Related
oc-breeze.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Second bat with rabies found in Orange County

Orange County health officials are reporting the discovery of a second rabid bat in the last month. A bat found Thursday outside the main lobby of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building on Alton Parkway in Irvine has tested positive for rabies, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. Given...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

A rabid bat was found in Irvine

(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat found outside the main lobby of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building #1 on Alton Parkway in Irvine, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at has tested positive for rabies. Given the location and circumstance, The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is urging residents to be on alert and avoid contact with any bats. Rabid bats are identified routinely each year in Orange County and around the country. Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fountain Valley, CA
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
surfcityusa.com

Why Blue Whales Migrate Through Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach, located in the heart of Southern California, is one of the best places on Earth to witness the world’s most extraordinary giant – the blue whale! From May through September, lucky whale watchers have the opportunity to encounter blue whales on their epic migration. Blue whales...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Animal Health#Wildlife#Diseases#General Health#The Oc#Pickleball Court
HeySoCal

LA County reports 14th COVID-related death of a juvenile

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals crept back above 500 Tuesday, while the county reported the virus-related death of another juvenile. Details about the fatality were not released, with the county Department of Public Health saying only that the person was a child under age 18. It marked the 14th COVID-related death of a juvenile in the county since the pandemic began.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County reports 2,600 new COVID infections for three-day period

Reflecting continued drops in virus transmission, Los Angeles County reported 2,615 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period that ended Monday. Daily case numbers reported by the county have been steadily falling for weeks, although health officials have conceded that the official figures could be misleading due to residents primarily using at-home tests that aren’t reported to the county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months

Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
coronaca.gov

Get 'em While They're Pink!

Your Corona Fire Department and Corona Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project. The innovative project is a public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease. Officers and firefighters will have...
CORONA, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Ventana Continues to Harass Senior Tenants

“These people have been put in prison and prison is not a home.” This was one of the statements made at the Fullerton city council meeting on September 20 regarding the affordable senior housing property Ventana, located on Commonwealth Ave. Two recent communications from property managers have impacted Ventana...
FULLERTON, CA
Key News Network

Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy