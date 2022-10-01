Read full article on original website
Related
macalester.edu
Women’s Soccer: Scots Held to Scoreless Tie with the Saints
Duluth, Minn. – Macalester College women's soccer team traveled to Duluth for a conference game against St. Scholastica. The Scots battled the full 90 minutes, and were able to come away with a 0-0 tie. Macalester's record is now 7-2-4 (3-1-2 MIAC). The Scots took control within the first...
macalester.edu
Women’s Golf: Lengfelder Shines as Macalester Takes Fourth at MIAC Championships
COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Led by first year Bailey Lengfelder (Renton, Wash./Hazen), the Macalester College women's golf team finished fourth in the team standings at the MIAC Championships, held at Bunker Hills Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The team finish is the highest for Macalester since the 2008 squad placed fourth.
macalester.edu
Men’s Soccer: Haenicke Named MIAC Offensive Player of the Week
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Macalester College sophomore forward Hans Haenicke (Lisle, Ill./Benet Academy) was chosen the MIAC Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 2, the league announced today. Haenicke tallied three goals and an assist in two MIAC wins last week. In a...
Comments / 0