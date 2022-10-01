Read full article on original website
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
iheart.com
This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America
A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
The best taco spot in the country is in San Diego, according to Yelp
Four restaurants in San Diego County were named to Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list, including one local birrieria that took the top overall spot.
sandiegocountynews.com
Otay Ranch Town Center to add new retail, dining, lifestyle tenants
Chula Vista, CA–A collection of new tenants have opened and will be coming soon to Chula Vista’s Otay Ranch Town Center, expanding the diverse offerings already available at the regional shopping and entertainment destination. The center welcomed the first South County location for industry-leading retailer Road Runner Sports,...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America
Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego Chorus - Fall Open House
The award-winning San Diego Chorus of Sweet Adelines International wants your voice to be heard. The Chorus, a 4-part a cappella harmony group singing in the barbershop style, invites interested singers to join them on October 5, 2022 from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. to learn more about the vocal assessment and audition process.
Eater
Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego
Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
Former San Diego couple's home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
They estimate more than four feet of water got inside the home. All of their furniture was damaged beyond repair and their clothes were soiled.
NBC San Diego
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
Crackdown on San Diego homeless camps: crews clean up sidewalks
San Diego police officers and city crews Tuesday cleaned up East Village sidewalks, asking the homeless population to move their belongings.
El Cajon holding free unwanted item disposal event for residents this weekend
El Cajon residents will have the opportunity to dispose of their unwanted items for free this weekend when the city hosts their next Community Dump Day.
News 8 KFMB
Free emergency pet kit giveaway at Woodland Park in San Marcos Saturday, Oct. 8
Supervisor Desmond allocated $25,000 to San Diego County, Dept. of Animal Services for a free emergency pet giveaway Oct. 8, 9A-11A! Visit: supervisorjimdesmond.com.
NBC San Diego
How to Get a Free Headlamp in San Diego County for Fire Safety Month
In San Diego, we have seen how dangerous wildfires can be, especially amid recent heat waves. Knowing this, Lowe’s is honoring the first responders that put their lives on the frontline. In honor of Fire Safety Month, Lowe’s is giving away 100 free headlamps per store. This comes right...
KPBS
Bringing boxing home: Vista youth boxing organization loses its location, but finds a home
From the outside, Rudy Moreno's home in Vista looks like any other on his street. But as you approach his back yard, you hear a pounding sound. It's the sound of gloves striking punching bags, and it gets louder as you finally see the large tent that now takes up most of the yard.
Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Opens in Vista with Dual Purpose of Stoking Interest in Arts
Affordable housing developer Community HousingWorks has opened Paseo Artist Village, a pedestrian-friendly and transit-oriented, mixed-use complex in Vista. Units in the artist village – there are 60, with up to three bedrooms per apartment – are available to local Vista residents, artists and veterans earning from 30-59% of the area median income.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area using data from Zillow.
Semi-truck rolls away from construction site, slams into building
A runaway semi-truck left a trail of destruction in Sorrento Valley early Tuesday morning, per authorities.
coolsandiegosights.com
Evil clowns and ghouls arrive in Balboa Park!
Visitors to Balboa Park should be warned that an army of evil creatures is gathering in the southwest corner of the park, along what is known as The Haunted Trail. Every October grisly ghouls, bloody demons and creepy clowns assemble under the trees to scare thrill-seekers in the dark of night.
San Diego County issues warning for Imperial Beach, Silver Strand shorelines
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south...
