alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Dale Braxton of Fort Deposit
This week’s Pay it Forward honoree is Pastor Dale Braxton of Fort Deposit. He and his church serve the community through various ministries. For the past 40 years, Dale Braxton has pastored Snow Hill Christian Church in Lowndes County. The church serves meals to about 250 people per month with the Lowndes County Community Center.
WSFA
Valiant Cross Academy gifted River City Church building
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Methodist church along Dexter Avenue has been a house of worship for generations, but now it is the new permanent home of Valiant Cross Academy. The building will serve middle school students. “I have to pinch myself to realize that this is actually Valiant Cross’...
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
Frances Allison paid for Chilton County Schools' mistake. She wants her money back.
WSFA
‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
bassmaster.com
Ray Scott’s Celebration of Life to be streamed on Bassmaster.com
The Celebration of Life Service for Bassmaster founder Ray Scott will take place Tues. Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. Central time at Frazer Methodist Church, 6000 Atlanta Hwy., Montgomery, Ala. Fans who can’t make the service can watch a livestream of the Celebration on Bassmaster.com. beginning at 2 p.m. CT...
WTVM
Seabreeze residents in Columbus protesting rise in lot rent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents at a Columbus Mobile Park are protesting the $200 a month rise on their lot rent. Residents say they barely have water half of the time, and sewers are so backed up, causing unsanitary drinking water. Many residents of Sea Breeze Mobile Park homes have...
Formerly homeless college student has 4.0 GPA, dreams of owning a welding company
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A formerly homeless sophomore at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC), Antonio Davis, is well on his way to success, according to a press release from the college. Davis currently studies welding. “Me and my mom were struggling to find a place to stay,” he said. “God placed me right here in […]
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Greenville Advocate
Job fair brings opportunities to Butler County
Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Greenville hosted and co-sponsored a job fair, Sept. 28 in the Wendell Mitchell Center. Southeast AlabamaWorks, the Butler County Commission for Economic Development, and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce also served as sponsors for the event. Southeast AlabamaWorks has partnered with Butler County and...
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
Auburn Plainsman
The Thrifty Lizard opens in Auburn
The Thrifty Lizard has come to Auburn. A new thrift store opened Sept. 21 and is here to stay. Thrifty Lizard is not a retail or thrift store, but the best of both, with a selection that has the quality of a typical retail store with the prices of a thrift store.
wtvy.com
Macon County leaders voice concerns over Victoryland ruling
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Friday Alabama’s high court ruled electronic bingo machines at Whitehall Gaming in Lowndes County and Victoryland Casino in Macon County are illegal. The decision could lead to the closure of both facilities, but in Macon County, where the casino benefits the local government and...
etxview.com
Entrepreneurs want to bring new experience to downtown Alexander City
Eddie and Jennifer Durrett feel something is missing in downtown Alexander City — enough restaurants to provide dining options to locals and to attract tourists. The couple who entered the tourism business a year and half ago by purchasing the Mistletoe Bough Bed and Breakfast want to be a larger part of the tourism industry in the Lake Martin area. As a self-described foodie and craft beer enthusiast, Eddie Durrett wants to create a family restaurant where family and friends can gather for lunch or dinner while enjoying craft beer made on the premises.
Opelika-Auburn News
'There's absolutely no losers': But Food Bank of East Alabama still wants to defend its Beat 'Bama Food Drive title
The Food Bank of East Alabama has kicked off its annual Beat ‘Bama Food Drive, which will run until Nov. 17. Martha Henk, the food bank’s executive director, said its supplies are depleted and many food banks across the country are also seeing empty shelves. “All food banks...
WTVM
Increased security at Lee County fair after social media threat
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County fair officially opens its gates today with extra security following a ‘racially inflammatory’ post about the Lee County Fair just a few weeks ago. Fair officials tell me every single person who walks through the gate will be thoroughly searched...
Valley High School temporarily transitions to virtual in midst of cold, flu breakouts
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) — Valley High School will transition to a virtual learning environment on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6, according to the Chambers County School District (CCSD). The CCSD came to this decision due to an outbreak of cold and flu viruses that led to an increase of student absences late last […]
Body discovered at Alabama dumpster
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika. The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
WTVM
Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nina Street on Oct. 3. The victim said someone in a passing vehicle exited the passenger side and shot them. They were treated for their...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Someone, please, fix our gambling problems
Did you know that, according to the Alabama Constitution, selling alcoholic beverages in the state of Alabama is illegal?. Obviously, there’s a bit of nuance involved, but generally speaking, unless the citizens of a town or county in this state vote in favor of a constitutional amendment allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in their specific town or county, such sales are prohibited.
