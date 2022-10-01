Eddie and Jennifer Durrett feel something is missing in downtown Alexander City — enough restaurants to provide dining options to locals and to attract tourists. The couple who entered the tourism business a year and half ago by purchasing the Mistletoe Bough Bed and Breakfast want to be a larger part of the tourism industry in the Lake Martin area. As a self-described foodie and craft beer enthusiast, Eddie Durrett wants to create a family restaurant where family and friends can gather for lunch or dinner while enjoying craft beer made on the premises.

ALEXANDER CITY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO