4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’
Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest
Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
New York Post
Victim of brutal NYC subway attack reveals gruesome injuries, rips into Mayor Adams
The mom of five who was mercilessly pummeled by a homeless maniac at a Queens subway station revealed her gruesome injuries Tuesday — while issuing a desperate plea to Mayor Eric Adams. “Our city needs major help,’’ said Elizabeth Gomes after removing her sunglasses to show her injuries from...
The most roach-infested U.S. cities
Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
Fall kicks off with wintry weather in the Northeast
Residents of the northeastern United States can officially say goodbye to summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say typical fall temperatures and the risk of frost are in the offing for the region into next week. A sweeping cold front on Thursday brought rounds of rain and gusty showers to many areas across...
Headless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley identified
The identity of a headless, handless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley has been identified by authorities through a genealogy database.New York State Police announced they had identified the victim as Anna Papalardo-Blake, 44, who disappeared on 18 March 1980, after using a private firm to create a full genetic sequence of DNA recovered from the body. Police said Papalardo-Blake left Vidal Sassoon on New York City’s 5th Avenue where she worked as a receptionist at around 6pm that evening. Her remains were found in a trunk near a dumpster on the grounds of the...
NBC New York
9 New York Counties Back at ‘High' Risk, Masking Advised Amid COVID Uptick
For the first time in months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases and patients hospitalized with the virus. As of Thursday, the CDC identified nine counties in New York state that met the criteria, w...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022
Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday season. Yes, we are talking about the December holidays already; when the first pumpkin spice hits store shelves, it’s time.
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually Go
August saw the largest number of Driver’s licenses get changed from New York to Florida than any single month in the history of the United States. A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a check of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data.
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
The Most Rat Infested American Cities
Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.
100+ Mile Police Chase Starts In Canada; Ends in Upstate New York!
New York is a beautiful state to drive through. Last year more than 26 million people enjoyed the scenic beauty along the New York Thruway, but on Sunday a man saw the stretch from Buffalo to Syracuse in a way few do – attempting to escape the law. While...
