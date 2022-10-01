The identity of a headless, handless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley has been identified by authorities through a genealogy database.New York State Police announced they had identified the victim as Anna Papalardo-Blake, 44, who disappeared on 18 March 1980, after using a private firm to create a full genetic sequence of DNA recovered from the body. Police said Papalardo-Blake left Vidal Sassoon on New York City’s 5th Avenue where she worked as a receptionist at around 6pm that evening. Her remains were found in a trunk near a dumpster on the grounds of the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO