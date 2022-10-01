ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
REAL ESTATE
State
New York State
Jenn Leach

The most roach-infested U.S. cities

Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
AccuWeather

Fall kicks off with wintry weather in the Northeast

Residents of the northeastern United States can officially say goodbye to summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say typical fall temperatures and the risk of frost are in the offing for the region into next week. A sweeping cold front on Thursday brought rounds of rain and gusty showers to many areas across...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Headless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley identified

The identity of a headless, handless body found 42 years ago in New York’s Hudson Valley has been identified by authorities through a genealogy database.New York State Police announced they had identified the victim as Anna Papalardo-Blake, 44, who disappeared on 18 March 1980, after using a private firm to create a full genetic sequence of DNA recovered from the body. Police said Papalardo-Blake left Vidal Sassoon on New York City’s 5th Avenue where she worked as a receptionist at around 6pm that evening. Her remains were found in a trunk near a dumpster on the grounds of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Public Safety
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022

Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday season. Yes, we are talking about the December holidays already; when the first pumpkin spice hits store shelves, it’s time.
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

The Most Rat Infested American Cities

Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.
