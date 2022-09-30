ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabot, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Cabot, AR
Education
City
Cabot, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Cabot, AR
Government
5newsonline.com

Educators continue to push for pay increases

ARKANSAS, USA — Though the issue of teacher pay came up during the special session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like the ones in Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay. Gwen Ford Faulkenberry,...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Cafeteria#Wil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
THV11

Traffic near Pine Bluff blocked after fatal 3-vehicle accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Traffic officials have announced that traffic along Highway 65 has been blocked after a fatal 3-vehicle accident that involved a a tractor. According to reports, the incident happened just south of Pine Bluff and is impacting all lanes. The stoppage is primarily impacting the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
weatherboy.com

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy