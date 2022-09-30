Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Mayor forcing Pine Bluff food pantry to relocate
It's a major food source for people in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, but currently the future of the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry is uncertain after an eviction notice was served last week.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
2022 North Arkansas County Farm Family of the Year: Jackie and Duffie Banks Family
The Banks family has been selected as the 2022 North Arkansas County Farm Family of the Year. Jackie, his wife Duffie, and their two children, Jake and Emma, reside in Stuttgart. A Jack of all trades. Before farming professionally, Jackie had several successful careers. He was a basketball player, a...
Little Rock cancels contract with LITFest organizer Think Rubix
A contract between the city of Little Rock and the outside firm planning a major city-wide festival has been canceled four days before the event’s planned start.
Jacksonville parents outraged after school employee allegedly uses racial slur
A school employee is in question as two parents are outraged and are demanding action after they say an employee allegedly used a racial slur at Jacksonville Elementary School last week.
5newsonline.com
Educators continue to push for pay increases
ARKANSAS, USA — Though the issue of teacher pay came up during the special session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like the ones in Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay. Gwen Ford Faulkenberry,...
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
Little Rock vice mayor calls for investigation into LITFest
Many in central Arkansas still left in the dark on whether LITFest is still going to ignite this weekend or be extinguished.
Former gang member says National Night Out can help curb violence in Arkansas
Today marks National Night Out across the country, a time for everyone to get out and socialize in their community, and to try to curb violence.
Police responded to crash involving 2 school busses in southwest Little Rock
Police are responding to reports of a crash involving two school buses Tuesday afternoon in southwest Little Rock.
September death of Conway woman ruled a homicide by Little Rock police
A Conway woman's death has now been ruled a homicide, according to Little Rock police.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Leaves are changing early across central Arkansas, here’s why
Fall is here and it's starting to look like it across central Arkansas.
LRPD: Mother of toddler shot in south Little Rock arrested
Little Rock police say the mother of a girl shot on Doe Run Drive Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.
Child shot at south Little Rock home dies from injuries
Police say a child shot at a home in the south side of Little Rock died from those injuries Tuesday afternoon.
Little Rock police: South Little Rock rest stop turns into a beating for one man
Little Rock police were called to a south Little Rock address late Monday morning after a man was beaten.
Traffic near Pine Bluff blocked after fatal 3-vehicle accident
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Traffic officials have announced that traffic along Highway 65 has been blocked after a fatal 3-vehicle accident that involved a a tractor. According to reports, the incident happened just south of Pine Bluff and is impacting all lanes. The stoppage is primarily impacting the...
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in Arkansas
If you are a fan of crispy chicken sandwiches, tenders, and wings, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain with over 190 locations worldwide has just opened another new restaurant location in Arkansas. Read on to learn more.
North Little Rock police: 3 dead in apartment fire
North Little Rock police said that three people are dead after an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Courthouse and rural trash schedule for Columbus Day holiday
The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in observance of Columbus Day. There will be no change to the rural trash pickup schedule.
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
