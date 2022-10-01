ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

POLICE: Tooele man bites part of teen’s ear off

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele man allegedly bit a part of a teen boy’s ear off during a fight on Monday, according to the Tooele City Police Department. On October 3 at around 9:32 p.m., a Tooele Police Officer responded to a report of an assault in Tooele. Upon arrival, the officer talked to […]
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Bountiful PD looking for theft, graffiti suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of theft and graffiti. If you know who the individual below is, please reach out to Officer Keith on the department’s non-emergency line at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002918. No further information is currently […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Resources: What to do if a loved one is a killed in domestic violence

On Saturday, Sept. 24, a woman was found shot dead allegedly by a man she had been in a domestic relationship with for two years. On Sept. 12, a 27-year-old man was found shot outside an apartment building in Salt Lake City in a “domestic situation” after an argument with his girlfriend who is now in custody.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Murray, UT
State
Utah State
Murray, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#Scams#Fraud#Utahns
ABC4

POLICE: SLC man assaults three people in two hours, unprovoked

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting three different people, unprovoked, over the course of two hours on Friday. Andrew James Simpson, 32, allegedly walked up to two separate victims waiting in line at the Rescue Mission, located at 463 South 400 West, and punched both […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

West Jordan father, son deaths being investigated as murder-suicide

WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police say they are treating the deaths of a father and son found shot to death inside their home Monday as a murder-suicide investigation. Detectives were still waiting Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary autopsy report to determine the manner of each person's death, said officer Sam Winkler. Police are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
WEST JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
kjzz.com

At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County

PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Father and son found dead inside West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police have released more information after two bodies were found inside a West Jordan home on Monday. While conducting a welfare check at the home in the 4700 West block of Colander Drive, police said they found two men inside. Both of the men were dead.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Suspect arrested seven years after allegedly killing Utah mother

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After seven years, 41-year-old Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez was arrested as a suspect in connection to the death of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother who died in August 2015. Huerta-Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend, accused of the first degree felony charges of murder […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KTSM

Crime Stoppers pays anonymous tipster after two men arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County have paid a cash reward after anonymous information led to the arrest of two men. Joshua Lopez, who was wanted by the FBI and the LCPD, was arrested on September 16, 2022, in Las Cruces. Lopez was wanted in connection with […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ksl.com

'Nothing short of a miracle': Critically injured Idaho trooper released from hospital

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho State Police trooper critically injured in the line of duty while responding to a vehicle fire has been released from the hospital. Sgt. Mike Wendler, a Marine Corps veteran and a 16-plus-year member of the Idaho State police, was hurt on Sept. 8. He responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Jerome County and was hit by a car while directing traffic.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy