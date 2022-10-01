Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
7 Centerville police officers awarded for response to bizarre home invasion, fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Seven officers with the Centerville Police Department received awards at Tuesday night’s city council meeting for their response to a home invasion and fire this past summer. The incident happened on July 21. According to court documents, 37-year-old Ammon Woodhead barged into a Centerville...
POLICE: Tooele man bites part of teen’s ear off
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele man allegedly bit a part of a teen boy’s ear off during a fight on Monday, according to the Tooele City Police Department. On October 3 at around 9:32 p.m., a Tooele Police Officer responded to a report of an assault in Tooele. Upon arrival, the officer talked to […]
Bountiful PD looking for theft, graffiti suspect
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of theft and graffiti. If you know who the individual below is, please reach out to Officer Keith on the department’s non-emergency line at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002918. No further information is currently […]
KSLTV
Resources: What to do if a loved one is a killed in domestic violence
On Saturday, Sept. 24, a woman was found shot dead allegedly by a man she had been in a domestic relationship with for two years. On Sept. 12, a 27-year-old man was found shot outside an apartment building in Salt Lake City in a “domestic situation” after an argument with his girlfriend who is now in custody.
Man arrested at SLC Airport with thousands of fentanyl pills in luggage
A man was arrested last week after thousands of fentanyl pills and hundreds of heroin doses were found in his bags when he arrived at the Salt Lake City International Airport, according to police.
ksl.com
Man wanted in 2015 Utah murder case was arrested in Mexico City in May, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — After being on the run for nearly seven years, a man charged with killing a woman in West Valley City and then dumping her body in Colorado was arrested earlier this year in Mexico City, West Valley police confirmed Monday. Over the weekend, Francisco Jesus...
Missing in Utah: Authorities call Dylan Rounds disappearance a ‘homicide investigation’
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The case of Dylan Rounds who disappeared in May is a homicide investigation. That’s what a Deputy Chief of Box Elder County said about their investigation. James Brenner is still the primary suspect in the disappearance of Dylan Rounds. But Cade Palmer, the Deputy Chief of the Box Elder County […]
2015 murder suspect in Salt Lake County Jail after extradition from Mexico
West Valley City Police confirmed on Monday that they had extradited Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez from Mexico after he was initially taken into custody there earlier this year.
POLICE: SLC man assaults three people in two hours, unprovoked
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting three different people, unprovoked, over the course of two hours on Friday. Andrew James Simpson, 32, allegedly walked up to two separate victims waiting in line at the Rescue Mission, located at 463 South 400 West, and punched both […]
ksl.com
West Jordan father, son deaths being investigated as murder-suicide
WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police say they are treating the deaths of a father and son found shot to death inside their home Monday as a murder-suicide investigation. Detectives were still waiting Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary autopsy report to determine the manner of each person's death, said officer Sam Winkler. Police are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
ksl.com
Utah teen who stabbed sleeping couple woke up wanting to hurt someone, charges say
TAYLORSVILLE — A 15-year-old boy accused of entering a Taylorsville home at random and stabbing a couple in their bed told police he woke up early that morning wanting to "hurt someone," according to court records. "When asked what he was thinking when he was stabbing them, he said...
Weber County man arrested with 4,100 fentanyl pills and 378 heroin doses at Salt Lake Airport
WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) – A Weber County man was charged today after being arrested at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 29, accused of intending to sell roughly 4,100 pills of fentanyl and 378 doses of heroin. David Ellis, 39, was flying from Phoenix, Arizona to the Salt Lake Airport. Officers from […]
ksl.com
Fugitive charged with 2015 killing of West Valley woman arrested
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who was charged with murder in the killing of a West Valley woman in 2015 has been arrested after seven years on the run. Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail Saturday, according to jail records. The Salt Lake...
kjzz.com
At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County
PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.
kslnewsradio.com
Father and son found dead inside West Jordan home
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police have released more information after two bodies were found inside a West Jordan home on Monday. While conducting a welfare check at the home in the 4700 West block of Colander Drive, police said they found two men inside. Both of the men were dead.
Suspect arrested seven years after allegedly killing Utah mother
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After seven years, 41-year-old Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez was arrested as a suspect in connection to the death of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother who died in August 2015. Huerta-Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail over the weekend, accused of the first degree felony charges of murder […]
Teen who stabbed Taylorsville couple said he was 'trying to hurt someone'
The 15-year-old boy accused of entering the home of a random Taylorsville family and stabbing a man and woman allegedly told police he was "trying to hurt someone."
Crime Stoppers pays anonymous tipster after two men arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County have paid a cash reward after anonymous information led to the arrest of two men. Joshua Lopez, who was wanted by the FBI and the LCPD, was arrested on September 16, 2022, in Las Cruces. Lopez was wanted in connection with […]
KSLTV
‘He seemed prepared for battle:’ Neighbors terrified after encounter with armed stranger
SALT LAKE CITY – People living in the Federal Heights neighborhood were shaken up after a suspicious encounter with a stranger Friday afternoon. Neighbors said it happened near Third Avenue and Military Way at approximately 4:45 p.m. They said the man was carrying a handgun and a machete. Salt...
ksl.com
'Nothing short of a miracle': Critically injured Idaho trooper released from hospital
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho State Police trooper critically injured in the line of duty while responding to a vehicle fire has been released from the hospital. Sgt. Mike Wendler, a Marine Corps veteran and a 16-plus-year member of the Idaho State police, was hurt on Sept. 8. He responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Jerome County and was hit by a car while directing traffic.
